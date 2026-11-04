Ho Chi Minh City honors veteran with 80 years of Communist Party membership

On the afternoon of November 4, Standing Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Le Quoc Phong visited the home of Le Ngoc Anh, a member of the Quarter 2 Party Cell under the Cau Kieu Ward Party Committee, to present her with the 80-year Party membership badge. The badge was awarded as part of the November 7, 2026 commemorative round.

Standing Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Le Quoc Phong visits the home of Ms. Le Ngoc Anh of the Quarter 2 Party Cell to present her with the 80-year Party membership badge. Photo: SGGP

Also attending were Dinh Thanh Nhan, Deputy Head of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee's Organization Commission; Nguyen Cong Tam, Deputy Chief of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Office; and leaders of the Cau Kieu Ward Party Committee, People's Council, People's Committee and Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee.

At her residence, Standing Deputy Secretary Le Quoc Phong extended his regards and wished Party member Le Ngoc Anh good health and longevity with her family and descendants.

He emphasized that the 80-year Party membership badge is a prestigious honor awarded to Party members who have made long-standing contributions and upheld the qualities of Party members in service to the Party and the people.

On behalf of the Party organization, authorities and people of Ho Chi Minh City, Mr. Le Quoc Phong expressed appreciation for Ms. Le Ngoc Anh's dedication and contributions throughout her career. He noted that even after retirement, she continued contributing to activities in her local community.

Ms. Le Ngoc Anh was born in 1929 in Cau Kieu Ward, Ho Chi Minh City. She is a former member of the Executive Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City Women's Union and former deputy head of the city's women's rights and welfare board.

Standing Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Le Quoc Phong presents Ms. Le Ngoc Anh with the 80-year Party membership badge. Photo: SGGP

She joined the Communist Party on April 10, 1948, and became a full Party member on July 10, 1948. She currently belongs to the Quarter 2 Party Cell under the Cau Kieu Ward Party Committee.

Ms. Le Ngoc Anh joined the revolutionary movement at the age of 16, participating in the Viet Minh Front and the National Salvation Women's Organization in Phu Nhuan, including a period of public activities. She was arrested and imprisoned by enemy forces at Ngo Quyen, Gia Dinh and My Tho detention facilities. After her release, she reconnected with the organization and continued her revolutionary activities.

She has received numerous prestigious honors, including the Second-Class Victory Order, the Second-Class Resistance Order against the French, and the First-Class Resistance Order against the United States.

By Thai Phuong - Translated by Anh Quan