Hanoi hosts exhibition showcasing 69 Vietnamese–Korean artworks

The exhibition “Colors of Friendship," showcasing 69 artworks by Vietnamese and South Korean artists, will be opened in Hanoi on January 12.

Co-organized by the Hanoi UNESCO Center for Fine Arts and the Korea International Art Exchange Association, the event runs from January 12 to January 18 at the Exhibition House, 16 Ngo Quyen Street, the capital city of Hanoi.

Through this exhibition, painting and sculpture become a shared artistic language, fostering a multidimensional dialogue between the two cultures.

As an annual activity of the Hanoi UNESCO Center for Fine Arts, the exhibition continues to affirm the center’s role as a bridge between Vietnamese artists and their international counterparts. Over the years, the center has maintained exchange programs with artists from France, the Republic of Korea, Finland, Canada and other countries, contributing to the expansion of fine art dialogue amid increasingly deep cultural integration.

At the exhibition, Vietnamese artists present a diverse range of multi-material works that reflect the varied landscape of contemporary Vietnamese art. From emotionally rich paintings and contemplative lacquer works to silk paintings, acrylics, and sculptures, the exhibition highlights a harmonious interplay between tradition and a modern spirit.

4-mua-hoa-8497-521.jpg
The artwork titled "Mua Hoa"( Flower Season).

Meanwhile, works by Korean artists present a unique character while maintaining a strong spiritual affinity.

6-mua-dong-am-ap-6583-9133.jpg
The painting "Mua Dong am ap" (Warm Winter)
11-hoa-dieu-1149-8128.jpg
The work titled "Hoa dieu" (Harmony)

Mr. Kim Jung Taek, President of the Korea International Art Exchange Association, along with artists Park Hye Ja, Yoo Young Kwae, Jeong Hyun Ja, Lee Hyang Jae and others, will introduce 14 works that utilize watercolor, gouache, acrylic, and mixed-media techniques. All demonstrate a modern visual approach marked by refined composition and color, while inheriting the spirit of Eastern painting that emphasizes harmony between humanity and nature.

By Vinh Xuan- Translated by Huyen Huong

