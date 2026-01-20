Phong Nha-Ke Bang National Park seeks third UNESCO recognition

According to the management board of Phong Nha–Ke Bang National Park, the park’s special-use forest ecosystem has remained largely intact, with forest cover consistently maintained at around 95 percent. The management board has also carried out numerous wildlife rescue operations, achieving a success rate of over 93 percent.
The board is also finalizing a third World Natural Heritage nomination under aesthetic criteria. The move aims to enhance the site’s international standing and lay a foundation for long-term conservation efforts.
In addition, the management board of the park has implemented two provincial-level scientific research projects and recorded a number of new plant and animal species previously unknown to science, further reaffirming Phong Nha–Ke Bang’s Outstanding Universal Value.
Alongside conservation efforts, the management board of Phong Nha–Ke Bang National Park has pursued sustainable tourism development by introducing new ecotourism products, including the Legendary Truong Son Trail–Command Cave route.