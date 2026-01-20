Phong Nha-Ke Bang National Park seeks third UNESCO recognition

The Phong Nha-Ke Bang National Park Management Board is working with relevant agencies to advise Quang Tri Province's authorities on procedures to seek UNESCO recognition as a World Biosphere Reserve.

Son Doong Cave in Phong Nha–Ke Bang National Park

According to the management board of Phong Nha–Ke Bang National Park, the park’s special-use forest ecosystem has remained largely intact, with forest cover consistently maintained at around 95 percent. The management board has also carried out numerous wildlife rescue operations, achieving a success rate of over 93 percent.

The board is also finalizing a third World Natural Heritage nomination under aesthetic criteria. The move aims to enhance the site’s international standing and lay a foundation for long-term conservation efforts.

In addition, the management board of the park has implemented two provincial-level scientific research projects and recorded a number of new plant and animal species previously unknown to science, further reaffirming Phong Nha–Ke Bang’s Outstanding Universal Value.

Alongside conservation efforts, the management board of Phong Nha–Ke Bang National Park has pursued sustainable tourism development by introducing new ecotourism products, including the Legendary Truong Son Trail–Command Cave route.

Related News UNESCO honors numerous heritage sites of Vietnam in 2025

By Minh Phong—Translated by Kim Khanh