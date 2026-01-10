Special art program celebrates enduring Vietnam–Laos friendship

The Lao National Stadium in Vientiane was brilliantly illuminated on January 9 evening as it hosted an unprecedented large-scale art program celebrating the special friendship between Vietnam and Laos.

A performance at the art program in Vientiane on January 9. (Photo: VNA)

The Lao National Stadium in Vientiane was brilliantly illuminated on January 9 evening as it hosted an unprecedented large-scale art program celebrating the special friendship between Vietnam and Laos.

The special program, titled “Vietnam–Laos: An Epic of Friendship,” was jointly organised by Vietnam’s Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, Laos’ Ministry of Culture and Tourism, and the Vietnamese Embassy in Laos. The event was held to celebrate the success of the 12th National Congress of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party and to commemorate the 105th birth anniversary of President Kaysone Phomvihane.

It was organised under the close guidance and direction of senior leaders of the two Parties and States, reaffirming Vietnam’s strong, comprehensive and steadfast support for Laos’ revolutionary cause and national renewal process.

Together with Lao leaders and Vietnamese officials, nearly 17,000 spectators, including Vientiane residents and the Vietnamese community in Laos, filled the stadium, creating a vibrant sea of flags and colours.

In his opening remarks, Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Nguyen Van Hung emphasised that the Vietnam–Laos relationship is a rare example in the world of pure, faithful and enduring friendship, tested by time and continuously strengthened year-on-year.

Through the language of art, he said, the program honoured the remarkable achievements of the Lao Party, State and people, while marking a new milestone in deepening mutual trust, solidarity and comradeship.

He stressed culture will continue to serve as a “red thread” binding the two nations ever more closely together.

Lao Minister of Culture and Tourism Suansavanh Viyaketh expressed profound appreciation for the meaningful spiritual gift presented by Vietnam, describing the programme as vivid evidence of the strategic bond between the two cultures.

She affirmed that like the harmonious blending of Champa blossoms and golden lotus flowers, the Vietnam–Laos friendship will forever flourish and endure.

Following the ceremonial segment, the stadium was transformed into a breathtaking art space. The 90-minute program, divided into three chapters, seamlessly combined traditional folk elements with cutting-edge performance technologies, offering audiences a powerful and emotionally resonant journey through the shared rich cultural heritage and common aspirations for a prosperous future of both nations.

