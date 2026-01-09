A missing chapter: Growing need for books for older readers

While publishing for children, teens, and adults is thriving, books designed for elderly readers remain few and far between.

Writer Tran Ngoc Chau (standing, in black suit) at the meeting where Tre Publishing House introduces his book Nghich ly tuoi gia (Paradox of Aging)

The Nghich ly tuoi gia (Paradox of Aging) by writer Tran Ngoc Chau, recently released by Tre Publishing House, is one of the rare books written specifically for this special kind of reader.

When supply doesn’t meet demand

On a weekend afternoon, Miss Khanh Tam from Ho Chi Minh City’s Duc Nhuan Ward stopped by the Fahasa Tan Dinh bookstore hoping to buy her parents some new reading material. After much searching, she still couldn’t find suitable books. “Most Vietnamese books for older people are by Dr. Do Hong Ngoc and were published years ago,” she said, referring to familiar titles such as How to Age Gracefully, Hello, Old Friend, The Cool Autumn Breeze Has Come, and Time to Put Things in Order.

According to her, foreign books are plenty, but they’re often too scientific and hard to apply; therefore, she wishes that there are several books written by elderly people, for elderly people who are filled with reflections and everyday stories her parents could have the same feeling.

According to Dao Mai Ly, Head of Communications at Tre Publishing House, reading offers immense benefits for older adults; it brings joy, calmness, and mental sharpness, helping them feel connected rather than left behind. However, she noted, very few Vietnamese authors write for this demographic, and books tailored to their needs remain scarce. “This is a wide-open opportunity for writers and publishers to serve a very special group of readers,” she emphasized.

Sharing the same view, author Tran Ngoc Chau believes reading has great value for older adults, both physically and emotionally. “As people grow old, they often experience confusion or fear when faced with change,” he said. “Books written for them can become companions that share, comfort, and prepare them for the journey ahead.”

“Each book should be an emotional journey that connects people — authors with readers, the young with the old, family members with one another. Books written for seniors can also help younger readers understand aging and embrace it with confidence,” author Tran Ngoc Chau added.

A promising market

Vietnam is one of the fastest aging countries in the world. In 2023, people aged 60 and above made up 17 percent of the population. According to sociologist Pham Thi Thuy, the elderly population is not only increasing in size but also becoming more dynamic, with better education, richer experience, and a strong desire to keep contributing to society. “Their desire to stay socially connected remains strong, even stronger than before,” she said. “From both psychological and social perspectives, books for older readers represent a highly promising market.”

The sociologist added that encouraging seniors to read, whether through print, e-books, or audiobooks which can bring tangible benefits; for instance, reading helps prevent memory loss and dementia; plus, it also offers emotional fulfillment, creating a sense of companionship and guidance through practical skills and life lessons shared in books.

From her experience in publishing, Dao Mai Ly noted that books for older readers must also evolve to match changing needs. “The 1960s and 1970s generations entering old age today live very differently from those born in the 1940s or 1950s,” she observed. “As society advances, older adults remain active in community life and work longer. For them, reading isn’t just about relaxation, it’s also about learning, exploring new ideas, and adapting to the realities of modern aging."

By staff writers - Translated by Anh Quan