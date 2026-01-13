Concerts celebrate 14th National Party Congress

A concert titled “Spring Aspiration” celebrating the 14th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam will take place on the evening of January 17 at the Ho Guom Theater in Hanoi.

Pianist Eric Lu speaks at the press conference. (Photo: SGGP)

According to the Vietnam Classical Music Association at the press conference held on January 13 in the capital city, the concert is jointly organized by the Vietnam Classical Music Association and the Vietnam Association of Small and Medium Enterprises, featuring performances by the Vietnam National Symphony Orchestra (VNSO), the Sun Symphony Orchestra (SSO), Ho Guom Theater, and the Vietnam National Academy of Music.

Speaking at the press conference, President of the Vietnam Classical Music Association, Nguyen Van Than, emphasized that the concert carries significant cultural and artistic meaning tied to an important political event. Held at a time when the nation is focused on the 14th National Congress of the Communist Party, the program aims to inspire confidence in Vietnam’s path toward peaceful, humane, and sustainable development.

According to Mr. Nguyen Van Than, the concert is the result of the collective effort of nearly 150 domestic and international artists and musicians. A highlight of the program is the unprecedented collaboration of two conductors from Japan and France, working together in the same performance, alongside the convergence of Vietnam’s two leading symphony orchestras, the VNSO and the SSO.

President of the Vietnam Classical Music Association, Nguyen Van Than, speaks at the press conference. (Photo: SGGP)

The “Spring Aspiration” concert is crafted as a continuous musical journey, guiding the audience from the shared aspirations of the nation, through the depths of human inner experience, and ultimately returning to the roots of Vietnamese cultural heritage.

Speaking about his participation in this special event, pianist Eric Lu, who won the top prize at the 19th International Chopin Piano Competition in Poland in October 2025, said that performing in “Spring Aspiration” is not only an artistic opportunity but also holds profound personal significance. He views it as a chance to deepen his connection with Vietnam while contributing to the development and international integration of Vietnamese classical music.

Conductor Honna Tetsuji also praised the artistic quality and dedication of Vietnamese musicians, noting that the collaboration between the two orchestras and international artists has generated a fresh wave of creative energy, enhancing the overall impact of the program.

Japanese conductor Honna Tetsuji, speaks at the press conference. (Photo: SGGP)

The program is divided into two parts. It opens with “Welcome Overture” by composer Trong Bang, evoking a spirit of peace and prosperity. Part I, conducted by Honna Tetsuji, features the Vietnam National Symphony Orchestra accompanied by Meritorious Artist, Dan Bau (one-string gourd zither) player Le Giang, and pianist Nguyen Viet Trung, performing works by Frédéric Chopin.

Part II, led by conductor Olivier Ochanine, showcases the Sun Symphony Orchestra performing Beethoven’s Piano Concerto No. 3 with pianist Eric Lu, before concluding with “Return to the Motherland” by composer Nguyen Van Thuong, arranged by Le Bang.

By Vinh Xuan – Translated by Kim Khanh