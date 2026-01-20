Cherry blossom tree-planting in Da Lat draws crowds of residents, visitors

The 2026 Da Lat Cherry Blossom Festival, run until February 5, features a wide range of activities, especially the cherry blossom tree-planting event attracted large numbers of residents and visitors.

The 2026 Da Lat Cherry Blossom Festival, featuring a wide range of activities, will run until February 5. (Photo: SGGP)

The festival marks the second time the distinctive cultural event has been held in the ‘City of Flowers,’ Da Lat, following its inaugural edition nearly a decade ago.

This year’s Da Lat Cherry Blossom Festival is being held across an expanded area, stretching from the downtown to surrounding areas. One of the festival’s highlights is a series of immersive spaces combining artistic creativity and cultural activities along Tran Hung Dao Street, a thoroughfare lined with cherry blossom trees enhanced by decorative lighting—turning it into a venue for photography, painting, and street performances.

The festival also extends to nearby areas, including the 18.4-hectare functional zone within the Tuyen Lam Lake National Tourism Area, where visitors can enjoy cherry blossom viewing alongside free coffee, archery, and horse riding. In the Cau Dat tea-growing region, visitors in the early days of 2026 have been treated to the sight of pink cherry blossoms blending with lush green tea hills, creating a distinctive springtime landscape emblematic of agricultural tourism.

Cherry blossom tree-planting program draws crowds of residents and visitors. (Photo:baolamdong)

As one of the main spaces in the festival, the ‘Radiant Da Lat Spring with Cherry Blossoms’ tree-planting initiative at the Bich Cau Peninsula on Xuan Huong Lake in Xuan Huong–Da Lat Ward has drawn strong participation from both residents and visitors. The program involves the planting of 200 mature cherry blossom trees around Xuan Huong Lake, which will be maintained by professional teams over the following two years.

Chairwoman of the Xuan Huong-Da Lat Ward People’s Committee, Tran Thi Vu Loan, said that the festival is a culturally and tourism-significant event, marking the start of a series of activities welcoming the New Year in Lam Dong Province and creating a distinctive draw for visitors on their spring journeys to explore Da Lat.

By Doan Kien – Translated by Kim Khanh