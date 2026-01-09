Film screening program celebrates 14th National Party Congress

Ahead of the 14th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV), the Vietnam Film Institute is hosting a series of screenings featuring notable revolutionary films in Hanoi.

The program, held in celebration of the 14th National Party Congress, will run from January 14 to 17 at Ngoc Khanh Cinema, located at 523 Kim Ma Street, Giang Vo, Hanoi.

The screening schedule is designed to appeal to audiences across generations. The program opens on the morning of January 14 with the classic film “Den Hen Lai Len” (We Will Meet Again), made in 1974 by director Tran Vu, which won the Golden Lotus Award at the 3rd Vietnam Film Festival.

On the evening of January 15, “Sao Thang Tam” (August Star), directed by Tran Dac in 1976 and winner of the Golden Lotus at the 4th Vietnam Film Festival, will be shown.

On January 16, audiences can watch “Vi Tuyen 17 Ngay va Dem” (The 17th Parallel, Days and Nights), a 1972 film by People’s Artist Hai Ninh that received the Peace Committee Award from the Soviet Union and the Best Actress award at the Moscow International Film Festival.

The final day, January 17, features two screenings, including a morning session of classic animated films suitable for all ages and an evening screening of “Dia Dao: Mat Troi Trong Bong Toi” (Tunnels: Sun in the Dark) in 2025, directed by Bui Thac Chuyen, which won the Silver Lotus Award at the 24th Vietnam Film Festival, closing the program.

Through these notable revolutionary films, audiences have an opportunity to relive the nation’s heroic and arduous struggles in the pursuit of national liberation, reunification, and the defense of the socialist homeland.

The program further underscores the Vietnam Film Institute’s role in preserving, archiving, and promoting the country’s cinematic heritage, while highlighting the special place of film in the Party’s ideological and cultural work. It also contributes to implementing policies on the development of Vietnamese culture and human capital in the new era.

Admission to all screenings is free of charge.

By Vinh Xuan – Translated by Kim Khanh