DIFF 2026 unveils theme “Da Nang – United Horizons"

The 2026 Da Nang International Fireworks Festival (DIFF), themed “Da Nang—United Horizons,” will take place from May 30 to July 11.

Following a press conference held on January 7, DIFF 2026 conveys the message of a renewed Da Nang following the administrative merger of Da Nang City and Quang Nam Province. The festival’s theme reflects a close integration of nature, cultural, architectural, and tourism symbols with the modern spirit of a connected destination, while preserving national identity, embracing diversity, and striving for development in the new era.

The six competition nights will follow the narrative of Da Nang’s new development journey, showcasing its new status, potential, and mindset, including Nature, Heritage, Culture, Creative, Vision, and United Horizons.

DIFF 2026 will feature 10 competing teams, including four first-time participants. The lineup comprises Da Nang Fireworks Team and Z21 Vina Pyrotech from Vietnam, Jiangxi Yangfeng Art Fireworks Display Co., Ltd from China, Martarello Group S.R.L from Italy, Josef Steffes–Ollig Feuerwerk GmbH from Germany, Macedos Pirotecnia Lda from Portugal, Lux Factory POK 2.0 from France, Tamaya Kitahara Fireworks Co., Ltd from Japan, Apple Pyrotechnics Macau Co., Ltd from China’s Macau, and Skylighter Fireworks from Australia.

The prizes include a championship award of US$20,000, a runner-up prize of US$10,000, and several subsidiary awards, including Most Popular Team, Creativity Award, and Emerging Talent Award.

At the press conference, Ms. Nguyen Thi Anh Thi, Vice Chairwoman of the Da Nang People’s Committee, urged the Department of Culture, Sports, and Tourism to incorporate feedback from relevant agencies, finalize the DIFF organizational plan, and submit it to the municipal authorities for approval. She also called for thorough measures to address shortcomings identified during DIFF 2025.

Sun Group Corporation was instructed to strictly implement its assigned responsibilities, review and upgrade sound, lighting, and screen systems, increase audio clusters along the main route, and calculate an appropriate number of invitations and tickets for issuance, reporting to the city authorities for consideration.

