Miss Grand Vietnam 2025’s runner-up to compete at Miss International 2026

The first runner-up of Miss Grand Vietnam 2025, Nguyen Thi Thu Ngan, will represent Vietnam in the Miss International 2026 pageant, which will be held from January 12 to 29 in Sahl Hasheesh, Egypt.

The first runner-up of Miss Grand Vietnam 2025, Nguyen Thi Thu Ngan, will represent Vietnam in the Miss International 2026 pageant. (Photo: SGGP)

Thu Ngan, 23, stands 1.72 meters tall and is noted for her sharp, modern features. She is also regarded as a strong contender in terms of intellect, having graduated with honors in Public Relations from Nam Can Tho University.

Prior to stepping onto the international stage, Thu Ngan achieved a series of notable titles, including First Runner-up at Miss Grand Vietnam 2025, a Top 30 placement at Miss National Vietnam 2024, Second Runner-up at Miss Tay Do 2023, and Miss Nam Can Tho University 2022.

As part of the event, Thu Ngan unveiled her official self-introduction video submitted to the Miss Intercontinental organizing committee. In the video clip, she speaks about her background, highlights the beauty of the Vietnamese people and culture, and expresses her determination to make her mark on the international stage.

Thu Ngan presents her national costume, titled “Chau Ro ethnic group praying for harvest,” a design that she will wear at the competition.
At the announcement ceremony held in Ho Chi Minh City on January 11, Ngan also premiered her national costume, titled “Chau Ro ethnic group praying for harvest,” a design that she will wear at the competition.

The design was created by designer Pham Thi Ngoc Trang, with consultation and support from renowned designer Nguyen Viet Hung. The costume previously won second prize in the National Costume Design category at Miss Grand Vietnam 2025.

Drawing inspiration from the cultural life of the Chau Ro ethnic community, known for their unity, resilience, and steadfast preservation of their cultural identity through historical upheavals, the design features three symbolic colors, including black representing Mother Earth, red symbolizing fire, and white evoking light. Entirely handcrafted from recycled fibers, the costume conveys a message of diligence, endurance, and environmental sustainability.

By Tieu Tan - Translated by Kim Khanh

