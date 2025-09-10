Ho Chi Minh City faces severe traffic jams after persistent heavy rain

Persistent heavy rain from around 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on September 9 during rush hour caused severe traffic congestion on numerous roads across Ho Chi Minh City.

The rain not only caused flooding on multiple streets but also triggered widespread, prolonged traffic jams. Even after 7 p.m., traffic was still heavily congested, making it very difficult for vehicles to move.

In the city center, all main roads were heavily congested.

Phu Dong Intersection, Hang Xanh Roundabout and Saigon Bridge were major traffic hotspots, with vehicles stretching for kilometers and moving at a very slow pace.

Notably, traffic in both directions of National Highway 13 at Binh Trieu Bridge was barely moving.

Severe congestion was reported, with many sections where vehicles were nearly at a standstill. The traffic stretched for kilometers, making movement extremely difficult, according to observations on the road.

As of 8 p.m., traffic jams persisted in many areas.

The Southern Regional Meteorological and Hydrological Station reported that Ho Chi Minh City is in the peak of the rainy season, with unpredictable weather and heavy rain mainly in the late afternoon and evening.

Residents are recommended to monitor weather updates, avoid traveling during peak hours if heavy rain occurs, and inspect their vehicles to prevent accidents when passing through flooded streets.

By Quoc Hung- Translated by Huyen Huong