Vietnamese film industry continues to demonstrate significant growth in 2025

A notable trend is the increasing collaboration among production companies, fostering a robust and interconnected filmmaking community well-positioned to effectively navigate the challenges that lie ahead.

As usual, the series of film Lat mat (Face off) will be screened on the annual April 30 and May Day holidays. This year marks the eighth installment of the Lat mat film franchise. Director Ly Hai expressed a modest ambition for the film, stating, 'I don't dare to make any grand promises; I simply hope the film resonates with audiences.'

Lat mat 8 will feature a unique blend of genres, seamlessly integrating elements of family drama, action, humor, and music, with the latter comprising approximately 30 percent of the film's overall composition.

April also saw the release of Dia dao - Mat troi trong bong toi ( Tunnels: The Sun in the Dark), a significant cinematic endeavor directed by Bui Thac Chuyen in commemoration of the 50th anniversary of the liberation of the South and the reunification of Vietnam. Set against the backdrop of the escalating Vietnam War in 1967, the film depicts the perilous journey of a 21-member guerrilla team led by Bay Theo at the Binh An Dong base. Faced with the constant threat of relentless US military operations, the team was entrusted with the critical mission of safeguarding a newly arrived strategic intelligence group.

The film premiered on April 4, 2025.

In February, following the Tet movie season, the market will introduce two new films. The first is Den am hon (Soul Lamp), directed by Hoang Nam, and the second is Nha gia tien (Ancestral House), directed by Huynh Lap. Both productions delve into a multi-faceted exploration of spiritual life, highlighting the nuances of Vietnamese culture while aiming to promote the nation's traditional values.

In early March, two films are set to premiere. The first directed by Bao Nhan and Namcito draws inspiration from the contemporary phenomenon of livestreaming, aiming to highlight the positive aspects of simplicity, sincerity, and kindness in life. Meanwhile, the second, directed by Pom Nguyen delves into spiritual horror, focusing on the narrative of a village known for its burial practices.

Despite the great successes in 2024 with a series of records for Vietnamese films in particular and the entire Vietnamese film market in general, 2025 is predicted to still have many challenges for filmmakers. In the immediate future, the increase in VAT from 5 percent to 10 percent will have direct impacts.

According to Director Nguyen Phan Quang Binh, entertainment companies need to get together and figure out a good plan, which might involve raising ticket prices or finding other ways to make up for the increase. However, he also pointed out that if ticket prices go up too high, it could discourage people from going to the movies.

One significant outcome is that the appeal for investment in film production will also be impacted. This is primarily due to the fact that films remain a high-risk investment avenue fraught with uncertainties. Production companies are concerned that investors from outside the industry will opt for more conventional and secure investment options rather than venturing into the film sector.

In the midst of difficulties, there is a positive signal, which is the consensus and cooperation between production units to minimize risks. This is a trend that has formed in the past and will continue to be dominant in 2025.

Director Nguyen Phan Quang Binh emphasized the need for filmmakers to adapt and collaborate in challenging times. 'The greater the difficulty, the more essential it becomes for industry players to unite and chart a course for cinema’s future. This challenging period is also an opportunity for greater cooperation among stakeholders’, he stated.

By Van Tuan – Translated By Anh Quan