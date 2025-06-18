Ho Chi Minh City

Ho Chi Minh City encourages citizens to use digital citizen app

SGGPO

The Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee has just issued a communication plan to promote the use of the “Ho Chi Minh City Digital Citizen App – Connecting Citizens and Government”.

The efffort contributes to the development of a modern, practical, and people-centric digital government.

According to the plan, from now until the end of 2025 (Phase 1), Ho Chi Minh City will maintain communication efforts, collect user feedback, and conduct surveys to improve the app.

At the same time, new features will be regularly updated, to integrate the app into a multi-functional platform.

chu-tich-ubnd-tphcm-phan-van-mai-du-le-phat-dong-tro-thanh-cong-dan-so-tphcm-anh-ngo-binh-8131-8690.jpg
The Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee launches a campaign calling on residents to become a digital citizen of Ho Chi Minh City by the end of 2024.

From 2026 onward (Phase 2), the city will continue regular communication, update new information and features for the app, ensure that information is published consistently and continuously, as well as develop new features that are essential for both citizens and the government.

The Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee requires that the app operate smoothly and stably, provide practical utilities for residents, and create a simple and fast two-way communication channel between citizens and the government.

Communication about the Digital Citizen App will be widely implemented, targeting all groups, especially young people, students and households.

By Ngo Binh- Translated by Huyen Huong

Tags

Digital Citizen App people-centric digital government communication about the Digital Citizen App communication efforts

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Deputy Editor-in-Chief in charge of SGGP: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn