Ho Chi Minh City encourages citizens to use digital citizen app

The Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee has just issued a communication plan to promote the use of the “Ho Chi Minh City Digital Citizen App – Connecting Citizens and Government”.

The efffort contributes to the development of a modern, practical, and people-centric digital government.

According to the plan, from now until the end of 2025 (Phase 1), Ho Chi Minh City will maintain communication efforts, collect user feedback, and conduct surveys to improve the app.

At the same time, new features will be regularly updated, to integrate the app into a multi-functional platform.

The Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee launches a campaign calling on residents to become a digital citizen of Ho Chi Minh City by the end of 2024.

From 2026 onward (Phase 2), the city will continue regular communication, update new information and features for the app, ensure that information is published consistently and continuously, as well as develop new features that are essential for both citizens and the government.

The Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee requires that the app operate smoothly and stably, provide practical utilities for residents, and create a simple and fast two-way communication channel between citizens and the government.

Communication about the Digital Citizen App will be widely implemented, targeting all groups, especially young people, students and households.

