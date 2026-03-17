Ho Chi Minh City detects over 84,500 traffic violations through camera system

Traffic police in Ho Chi Minh City have detected more than 84,500 traffic violations since the beginning of 2026 through a network of surveillance cameras combined with direct on-road monitoring.

The installation of AI-powered camera systems on city streets are expected to enhance public awareness and compliance with traffic regulations. (Photo: SGGP)

According to the city’s Traffic Police Division (PC08) under the municipal Department of Public Security, the unit currently manages and operates nearly 2,000 traffic surveillance cameras installed along key streets and major routes, including National Highway 1, which runs through Ho Chi Minh City from the border with Dong Nai Province to the area adjacent to Tay Ninh Province.

The system is also linked with surveillance camera networks in several neighboring localities, enabling authorities to enhance traffic management and improve the effectiveness of law enforcement.

The Traffic Police Division said camera-based enforcement has significantly strengthened the detection and handling of traffic violations while also helping raise public awareness of traffic regulations and encouraging greater compliance among road users.

Traffic police urged residents and drivers to strictly observe regulations on speed limits, traffic signals, road signs, and parking rules when traveling on roads.

Vietnamplus