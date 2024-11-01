Ho Chi Minh City, Cuba exchange cooperation in field of agriculture

Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City Nguyen Phuoc Loc received a delegation of the Cuban Small Farmers Association on October 31, within the framework of a working visit of the delegation to the city.

Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City Nguyen Phuoc Loc (R) receives Félix Duarte Ortega, President of the Cuban Small Farmers Association. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

On October 31 late, Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City Nguyen Phuoc Loc received a delegation of the Cuban Small Farmers Association, led by Félix Duarte Ortega, President of the association.

Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City Nguyen Phuoc Loc welcomes a delegation of the Cuban Small Farmers Association, within the framework of a working visit of the delegation to the city. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

The Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City expressed his pleasure in welcoming the delegation, and he stated that this visit is a meaningful event following the visit of General Secretary To Lam to Cuba in September 2024 as well as the two countries are preparing to celebrate the 65th anniversary of establishing diplomatic relations.

Chairman Nguyen Phuoc Loc also mentioned the long-standing tradition of friendly cooperation between Vietnam and Cuba over the passing time.

As for Ho Chi Minh City, the city has sent many delegations to Cuba and hosted programs to promote relations with Cuba.

He believed that the relationship between the Cuban Small Farmers Association and the Central Committee of Vietnam Farmers' Union would be tightened.

The Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City affirmed that Ho Chi Minh City highly appreciated the friendly cooperation program of the Central Committee of the Vietnam Farmers' Union and the Cuban Small Farmers Association; and believed that the cooperation would help members of the Vietnam Farmers' Union and the Cuban Small Farmers Association, as well as the people of the two countries, improve their lives and contribute to the development of both nations.

Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City Nguyen Phuoc Loc (R) and Félix Duarte Ortega, President of the Cuban Small Farmers Association (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

For his part, President of the Cuban Small Farmers Association Félix Duarte Ortega shared some highlights of the delegation's activities during this working trip in Vietnam.

The delegation looked forward to exchanging cooperation experiences, updating new technologies and finding suitable directions for Cuba.

He also believed that the working trip is likely to boost further the cooperative and friendly relationship between the farmers' associations of the two countries and between the Cuban Small Farmers Association and the provinces and cities of Vietnam, including Ho Chi Minh City, thereby contributing to promoting cooperation and agricultural development.

Mr. Félix Duarte Ortega hoped that Ho Chi Minh City would facilitate the Ho Chi Minh City High-Tech Agricultural Park to connect with the Cuban Center for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology, thereby sharing experiences and learning from each other in the coming time.

Agreeing with Félix Duarte Ortega's proposal, Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City Nguyen Phuoc Loc stated that Ho Chi Minh City has strengths in high-tech agriculture and intellectuals in the practice of researching agriculture, processing and participating in the supply chain of agricultural products.

In addition, as an international trade connection hub, a center of the Southern key economic region, Ho Chi Minh City is also a trade hub for the Southeastern and Mekong Delta regions. Based on the potential cooperation of both sides, Ho Chi Minh City is ready to connect and cooperate with Cuba in multifaceted fields.

By Phuong Nam- Translated by Huyen Huong