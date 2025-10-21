Ho Chi Minh City Chairman receives new Italian Consul General

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee, Nguyen Van Duoc, on October 20, hosted a courtesy meeting with Ms. Alessandra Tognonato, the newly appointed Consul General of Italy in the city, as she began her term.

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee, Nguyen Van Duoc, receives Ms. Alessandra Tognonato, the newly appointed Consul General of Italy in the city, as she began her term. (Photo: SGGP)

During the meeting, Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee, Nguyen Van Duoc, extended his congratulations to Ms. Alessandra Tognonato on her new appointment. He expressed confidence that she would have a successful tenure, contributing significantly to strengthening the Vietnam–Italy Strategic Partnership overall, as well as fostering deeper cooperation between Ho Chi Minh City and Italian localities in particular.

Chairman Nguyen Van Duoc commended the Consulate General of Italy in Ho Chi Minh City for its important role in connecting Italian enterprises and major financial institutions, as well as in promoting cultural, educational, and people-to-people exchanges.

He noted that Ho Chi Minh City currently maintains sister-city relationships with three Italian localities, including Turin, the Emilia-Romagna Region, and the Veneto Region, and is exploring expanded cooperation with Milan in the areas of wastewater treatment and flood management.

However, he acknowledged that the level of cooperation between the two sides has yet to fully reflect the vast potential and mutual needs.

He proposed several priority areas for future cooperation, including clean energy, logistics, design, tourism, sustainable urban development, sports, arts and culture, and people-to-people exchanges.

He also called on the Italian Consulate General to coordinate closely with the city in ensuring the successful organization of the 9th High-Level Dialogue on ASEAN-Italy Economic Relations, scheduled to take place in Ho Chi Minh City this November.

Ms. Alessandra Tognonato expressed her sincere appreciation for the warm welcome extended by the city’s leadership and said she was honored to begin her mission in Ho Chi Minh City, a dynamic and innovative economic hub of Vietnam.

The newly appointed Consul General of Italy in Ho Chi Minh City affirmed her commitment to advancing cooperation in areas where Italy holds strengths, such as renewable energy, infrastructure, sustainable tourism, and heritage conservation, thereby contributing to deepening the bonds of friendship between the peoples of Italy and Vietnam.

By Khanh Hung—Translated by Kim Khanh