Ho Chi Minh City celebrates National Day of Kingdom of Cambodia

The Ho Chi Minh City Union of Friendship Organizations and the Vietnam-Cambodia Friendship Association of Ho Chi Minh City this morning held a gathering to celebrate the National Day of the Kingdom of Cambodia.

Attending and speaking at the celebration for the 71st anniversary of the National Day of the Kingdom of Cambodia (on November 9, 1953 –2024), Commander of the Ho Chi Minh City High Command and Ho Chi Minh City Union of Friendship Organizations (HUFO) President Lieutenant General Nguyen Van Nam highly appreciated the Vietnam-Cambodia relations.

Commander of the Ho Chi Minh City High Command and Ho Chi Minh City Union of Friendship Organizations (HUFO) President Lieutenant General Nguyen Van Nam speaks at the event. (Photo: SGGP/ Thuy Vu)

Lieutenant General Nguyen Van Nam highlighted traditional friendship and good cooperation, solidarity relations between two countries as well as support each other in the cause of national liberation struggle.

In the economic field, two-way trade turnover between Vietnam and Cambodia reached more than US$5.81 billion in the first nine months of 2024, up 21.9 percent compared to 2023.

Of which, Vietnam earned US$3.09 billion from exports, up 13 percent; and US$2.72 billion from imports, up 33.8 percent over the same period last year.

Vietnam has 208 valid projects with a total capital of US$2.91 billion in Cambodia while the neighboring country has invested in 35 projects in Vietnam with a capital of US$75.76 million.

According to Lieutenant General Nguyen Van Nam, in 2024, the Vietnam-Cambodia Friendship Association in Ho Chi Minh City organized various diverse and dynamic activities in many aspects, especially the total value of charity activities of the association in 2024 which reached more than VND6.55 billion (US$259,454).

Lieutenant General Nguyen Van Nam affirmed that the people of Ho Chi Minh City have always valued and actively contributed to the traditional friendship and comprehensive cooperation between the government and the people of the two countries.

Consul General of the Kingdom of Cambodia in Ho Chi Minh City Chan Sorikan speaks at the event. (Photo: SGGP/ Thuy Vu)

Speaking at the meeting, Consul General of the Kingdom of Cambodia in Ho Chi Minh City Chan Sorikan indicated that Cambodia's economy, trade and investment in 2023 have improved despite the global economic downturns.

Cambodia has maintained an economic growth rate of 5.6 percent in 2023 and is anticipated to reach 6.6 percent in 2024. Cambodia’s GDP per capita is forecast to increase by US$2,000 in 2024.

According to Mr. Chan Sorikan, apart from the economic field, the two countries have gained acheivements in other fields including diplomacy, politics, society and people-to-people exchanges in the spirit of good neighborliness, traditional friendship, and comprehensive and long-term sustainability cooperation.

By Thuy Vu- Translated by Huyen Huong