Ho Chi Minh City Border Guard supports students in Thanh An Island Commune

On September 8, the Thanh An Border Guard Station, under the HCMC Border Guard Command, in coordination with the Thanh An Commune People’s Committee, Thanh An Secondary-High School, launched the “Accompanying Students on the Island Commune” program.

Representatives from various organizations and benefactors present gifts to underprivileged students in the area. (Photo: SGGP)

At the heart of the initiative are two key programs: “Meals for the Underprivileged Students” and “Supporting Disadvantaged Students in Islands during Exam Season,” set to be implemented starting from the 2025–2026 academic year.

The program was held at the Community Cultural Activity Center of the Thanh An Border Guard Station. Officers and soldiers of the Thanh An Border Guard Station personally took care of meals, accommodation, and daily activities for 15 disadvantaged students from Thieng Lieng Island Hamlet, Thanh An Commune. Each lunch provided to the students was valued at VND35,000 (US$1.3) per meal, with VND25,000 funded by the city budget and the remaining VND10,000 contributed through efforts by the Thanh An Border Guard Station, the People’s Committee of Thanh An Commune, and Thanh An Secondary-High School.

Spaces for students reading and study

Providing daily meals to students (Photo: SGGP)

In addition to providing daily meals, the unit also presented the students with 15 foldable beds, school supplies, and essential living items and set up dedicated spaces for reading and study. These efforts aim to create a supportive environment for the students to learn, grow, and develop holistically.

As part of the “Supporting Disadvantaged Students in Islands during Exam Season” program, Thanh An Border Guard officers mobilize support from benefactors, local schools, and authorities to organize encouragement gatherings and present gifts to students ahead of each annual high school graduation examination. The initiative aims to ease hardships and provide island commune students with greater motivation to pursue their education and personal development.

This meaningful initiative also contributes to strengthening national solidarity, building an all-people border defense posture, and reinforcing a firm foundation of people-based security in this frontline area of the country.

By Manh Thang, Quang Tien—Translated by Kim Khanh