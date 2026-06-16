Ho Chi Minh City agencies sign pact to bolster foreign affairs coordination

The Office of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee and the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Foreign Affairs signed a coordination regulation on June 16 to advise on foreign affairs across the city.

At the signing ceremony ( Photo: Thuy Vu)

The signing ceremony was attended by Nguyen Loc Ha, Standing Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee; Duong Hong Thang, Chief of the Office of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee; Pham Dut Diem, Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Foreign Affairs; alongside leaders of various departments, boards, and sectors.

Speaking at the ceremony, Duong Hong Thang, Chief of the Office of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee, emphasized that Ho Chi Minh City is a major economic hub and home to numerous diplomatic and consular missions. The People's Committee Office has closely coordinated with the Department of Foreign Affairs to promote international cooperation, attract resources, and support overseas Vietnamese affairs to contribute to the locality.

Director Pham Dut Diem of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Foreign Affairs said that since Ho Chi Minh City implemented the policy to expand its administrative boundaries on July 1, 2025, the volume of foreign affairs work has grown increasingly large, multi-dimensional, and requires deeper integration. Alongside the positive results achieved, practical realities still pose many objective difficulties and challenges, requiring the construction of a synchronous connection corridor.

According to the director, the regulation focuses on clearly defining core cooperation areas. These include unifying a mechanism to share and process foreign affairs information quickly and securely; clearly and scientifically dividing primary and coordinating responsibilities in receiving international delegations and organizing overseas working trips for city leadership; strengthening the evaluation and monitoring of international agreements and memorandums of understanding (MOUs); coordinating closely in consular work; ensuring external security; and promoting administrative reform.

By Thuy Vu - Translated by Anh Quan