HCMC’s leaders extend greetings to press agencies on Revolutionary Press Day

In celebration of the 101st Anniversary of the Vietnam Revolutionary Press Day (June 21, 1925-2026), delegations of Ho Chi Minh City leaders yesterday visited some press agencies.

Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Van Thi Bach Tuyet visits and extends congratulations to the Ho Chi Minh City Journalists Association. (Photo: SGGP)

On June 15, a delegation of the Party Committee, People’s Council, People’s Committee, and the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City, led by Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Van Thi Bach Tuyet, paid visits and extended congratulations to press agencies on the occasion of the 101st Anniversary of the Vietnam Revolutionary Press Day (June 21, 1925-2026).

During the visit to and congratulatory meeting with the Ho Chi Minh City Journalists Association, Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Van Thi Bach Tuyet conveyed her best wishes to the entire staff of the Association.

She noted that over the past period, the city’s press force has effectively upheld its role, consistently accompanying and supporting communication efforts related to the implementation of socio-economic development tasks as well as Party building work in the city. She also emphasized that the local press community is large, growing stronger, and holds a particularly important position in the southern region as well as nationwide.

Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Van Thi Bach Tuyet visits and extends congratulations to the Ho Chi Minh City Journalists Association. (Photo: SGGP)

The Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee stated that the city’s press system is currently undergoing restructuring in line with the Party Central Committee’s overall orientation. She noted that the city’s leadership has paid close attention to this process, with the dual objective of ensuring compliance with restructuring requirements while maintaining and improving the operational quality of press agencies in the coming period.

She expressed her expectation that the Ho Chi Minh City Journalists Association will closely follow developments, better understand and reflect the aspirations and concerns of its members, and thereby propose appropriate solutions to share with the city in effectively implementing this policy.

The Vice Secretary also emphasized the need for the Ho Chi Minh City Journalists Association to prepare thoroughly for its upcoming congress. Following the restructuring, she suggested that additional activities and models should be developed to create a more supportive professional environment, facilitate experience-sharing, and enhance the qualifications of journalists in the city.

In addition, she called for stronger coordination in communication efforts, working alongside the city to better disseminate and mobilize public support for the policies and guidelines of the Party, the State, and the city.

Previously, informing the delegation, Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City Journalists Association Nguyen Tan Phong said that journalism activities in the city over the past year had been vibrant and dynamic.

He noted that the city’s press agencies have consistently adhered to the Party and State guidelines as well as the city’s policies, particularly new policies with direct impacts on the public, in order to effectively carry out policy communication. The Association has also coordinated with relevant departments and agencies to organize city-level journalism awards and sector-specific press awards, thereby encouraging and motivating journalists, reporters, and editors.

Mr. Nguyen Tan Phong further shared that, in the context of the restructuring of the city’s press system in line with the central policy, the Association has made efforts to encourage and support media professionals working at local press agencies.

He expressed his hope that the City Party Committee would pay attention and consider supportive policies for journalists who may be affected by the restructuring process.

On the same day, the delegation also visited and extended congratulations to the Ho Chi Minh City Representative Office of Vietnam Women’s Newspaper.

Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Van Thi Bach Tuyet visits and extends congratulations to the Ho Chi Minh City Representative Office of Vietnam Women’s Newspaper. (Photo: SGGP)

Informing the delegation, journalist Nguyen Phuoc Long, Head of the Ho Chi Minh City Representative Office of Vietnam Women’s Newspaper, said that across successive editorial directives over different periods, the representative office has consistently upheld the view that Ho Chi Minh City serves as the central hub and model for all propaganda work.

Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Van Thi Bach Tuyet visited and extended congratulations to the Ho Chi Minh City Representative Office of Vietnam Women’s Newspaper.

On behalf of the city’s leadership, Ms. Van Thi Bach Tuyet extended congratulations and expressed sincere appreciation for the companionship of Vietnam Women’s Newspaper, particularly its Ho Chi Minh City representative office, in promoting the city’s policies as well as communicating the outcomes of the implementation of the Party and State’s guidelines and legal policies in Ho Chi Minh City. This includes, in particular, the dissemination and sharing of information on the achievements of the Ho Chi Minh City Women’s Union.

The Vice Secretary also expressed her hope that Vietnam Women’s Newspaper will continue to pay attention to communication work, accompanying women’s movements as well as the city’s broader activities in the future.

On the same day, a delegation of the Party Committee, People’s Council, People’s Committee, and Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City, led by Head of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee's Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission Duong Anh Duc, visited and extended congratulations to Thanh Nien Newspaper and Ho Chi Minh City Literature and Arts Magazine.

Mr. Duong Anh Duc conveyed his greetings and best wishes to the leadership, journalists, reporters, and editors of the magazine.

He expressed his expectation that the editorial team of the Ho Chi Minh City Literature and Arts Magazine will continue to promote creativity and dedication in their work, producing more journalistic and literary works that spread positive values among artists in particular and the broader Ho Chi Minh City community in general.

Head of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee's Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission Duong Anh Duc extends congratulations to the Ho Chi Minh City Literature and Arts Magazine. (Photo: SGGP)

Head of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee's Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission Duong Anh Duc extends congratulations to the Ho Chi Minh City Literature and Arts Magazine. (Photo: SGGP)

During the visit to Thanh Nien Newspaper, Mr. Duong Anh Duc affirmed that the city’s leadership always values and recognizes the role of press agencies in the overall development of Ho Chi Minh City, including Thanh Nien Newspaper.

He expressed his expectation that journalists will continue to uphold their dedication and enthusiasm, producing more high-quality, in-depth journalistic works that help spread positive values within society.

Head of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee's Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission Duong Anh Duc extends congratulations to the Thanh Nien Newspaper. (Photo: SGGP)

Head of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee's Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission Duong Anh Duc extends congratulations to Thanh Nien Newspaper. (Photo: SGGP)

During visits to the press agencies, the Head of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee's Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission also shared the city’s key goals and tasks for the new development phase, particularly the implementation of Politburo Resolution No. 09-NQ/TW. He expressed hope that media professionals will continue to accompany the city, especially in strengthening communication on new mechanisms and policies.

Related News HCMC leader extends congratulations to press agency on Revolutionary Press Day

By Thu Huong, Thai Phuong – Translated by Kim Khanh