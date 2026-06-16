HCMC Inspectorate removes obstacles for 100 stalled projects

On June 15, the Ho Chi Minh City Inspectorate held a conference to announce inspection and audit conclusions regarding 100 stalled projects, for which inspections and examinations were completed in accordance with the plan dated May 7.

Ho Chi Minh City Inspectorate announces conclusions to remove obstacles for 100 stalled projects. (Photo: SGGP)

According to the report, the city’s Inspectorate completed inspections and audits of 100 delayed projects and land plots, including 12 public investment projects, 5 BOT projects, 76 non-budget-funded projects, and 2 other projects, as well as 5 land plots.

Out of these, 12 of 95 projects were accelerated in terms of resolving bottlenecks during the inspection process; 2 of 95 projects had their operations terminated, and the Inspectorate proposed that the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee assign the Department of Agriculture and Environment to advise on land-related handling. Six of 95 projects remain on vacant land and have not yet commenced construction, while 5 of 95 projects have not completed legal procedures, with investors facing financial difficulties or internal disputes.

For the remaining 70 of 95 projects, the inspection and examination process has reached a consensus on proposed solutions to facilitate implementation.

From the outcomes of inspections and examinations, the Ho Chi Minh City Inspectorate will advise the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee on implementing synchronized corrective measures, thereby contributing to the enhancement of state management effectiveness across each specialized sector.

The Ho Chi Minh City Inspectorate also recommended that the municipal People’s Committee adopt a unified approach to addressing existing shortcomings and obstacles in projects, and establish an inter-agency coordination mechanism to resolve, definitively, issues falling under the city’s jurisdiction.

By Thanh Hien - Translated by Kim Khanh