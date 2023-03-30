Heritage journey photo contest kicks off

The annual contest, initiated by the Vietnam Heritage Magazine in 2013, has contributed to promoting the beauty of the land and people of Vietnam to the world, particularly its internationally-recognized heritages.



The competition is available from April 1 – July 31 for professional photographers living in Vietnam and abroad. Contestants can submit their entries in three categories, including photo series (8-14 photos), cover photo and single photo to email heritagevna@gmail.com.



The photos must not be previously published on the media or have taken part in any other photo competition. They must be captured within the last two years.

Organisers will present a total of 16 awards worth over VND250 million for all three categories, and 26 award tickets which can be used in the international and domestic air network of Vietnam Airlines. The award ceremony is slated for the end of September this year, featuring an exhibition of winning photos.