Heavy rains pose flash floods, landslide risks in Central localities

Amidst storm Toraji's arrival in the East Sea, the Central provinces from Thua Thien Hue to Quang Ngai have been experiencing prolonged heavy rains from November 11 until now.

Location and path of storm Toraji (Photo: the National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting)

According to the latest weather news from the National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting, on November 13 morning, the provinces from Thua Thien Hue to Binh Dinh and the Central Highlands province of Gia Lai experienced average rainfall ranging from 10 to 40 mm above that poses a risk of flash floods on rivers and streams, and landslides.

The weather agency reported that at 4 a.m. on November 13, storm Toraji's center was located at approximately 20.1 degrees north latitude, 116.8 degrees east longitude over the northeastern waters of the northern East Sea, with the strongest winds near the storm's center at 75 kilometers to 88 kilometers per hour. The storm moved west-northwest at an hourly speed of at least 10 kilometers.

It is anticipated that in the next one or two days, the path of storm Toraji will remain unchanged west-northwest. The storm then tends to weaken gradually into a tropical depression upon the northwestern waters of the northern East Sea.

As for storm Yinxing, by November 12 late, the storm downgraded to a tropical low-pressure system over the waters from Quang Ngai to Binh Dinh provinces, triggering persistent rains in the mid-Central and south- Central regions.

Under the impact of the multiple tropical depression and storm, the National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting warned of the risk of flash floods and landslides in the provinces from Thua Thien Hue to Binh Dinh.

If heavy rain continues, flash floods and landslides can occur, especially in slope areas and along rivers and streams.

Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Nguyen Hoang Hiep on November 12 sent a telegram to relevant agencies, departments and the People's Committees of coastal provinces and cities from Quang Ninh to Binh Dinh to urge proactive measures against storm Toraji.

Meteorological experts informed that right after the storm Toraji, one more storm or tropical depression could enter the East Sea. The current weather at sea is dangerous and very bad.

By staff writers- Translated by Huyen Huong