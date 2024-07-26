Heavy rain-triggered flooding, landslides leave 17 dead, missing in North

At least 17 people have been reported dead and missing in the Northern provinces of Son La, Dien Bien and the capital city of Hanoi following persistent downpours due to Prapiroon storm circulation.

Persistent heavy rains wreak havoc in Northern localities.



Around 3 a.m. on July 25, a flash flood occurred in Muong Pon Commune, Dien Bien District, Dien Bien Province, resulting in seven deaths and several missing.

The rainfall in this locality reached 293mm within only one night.

The Steering Committee of Dien Bien Provincial Natural Disaster Prevention and Search and Rescue reported that ten houses were buried with massive soil and rock, another eight houses were collapsed and more than 100 ones were damaged by the flash flood.

Traffic on National Highway No.12 through Muong Pon Commune has been blocked due to the flash flood, and it will take two or three days to restore.

On the afternoon of July 25, Head of the Weather Forecasting Office under the National Center for Hydrological and Meteorological Forecasting Nguyen Van Huong had an interview with the media about the current situation and upcoming weather events.

Accordingly, both the Northern and Central Highlands regions have entered peaks of rainy and flood seasons in July, August and September.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development reported that as of 2 p.m. on July 25, the water level in the upstream area of Hoa Binh hydroelectric plant had reduced to 104.16 meters, with a flow rate of 6,763 cubic meters per second and discharge rate of 8,598 cubic meters per second through four bottom sluice gates and turbines.

In recent days, persistent heavy rains have caused severe landslides affecting transportation and irrigation projects in the Central Highlands province of Dak Nong.

On July 25, the People's Committee of Ba Ria- Vung Tau Province issued an official dispatch No. 10268/UBND-VP, instructing the Department of Agriculture and Rural Development to preside over and coordinate with relevant departments and the People's Committee of Con Dao District to review and assess the causes of the subsidence and landslides at Dam 2 of the Dat Doc Reservoir project in Con Dao District.

According to a report from Con Dao National Park Management Board-the project investor, from July 13 to July 20, downpours continued in the area, leading to a rapid increase in the flow rate of rainwater into the reservoir exceeding 17.6 meters.

By the afternoon of July 20, the construction unit detected a water leak at Dam 2 of the Dat Doc reservoir project, and by around 10 p.m. on the same day, the dam subsided and eroded.

By staff writers- Translated by Huyen Huong