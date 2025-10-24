Heavy rain spreading across central provinces from Quang Tri to Quang Ngai

Although the tropical depression at sea has dissipated into a low-pressure area, heavy rainfall is spreading across the central provinces from Quang Tri to Quang Ngai and forecast to intensify across Central Vietnam.

The National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting reported that overnight and early this morning, areas from southern Quang Tri to Hue experienced moderate to heavy rain, with some locations seeing very heavy downpours.

Between 7:00 p.m. on October 23 and 3:00 a.m. on October 24, rainfall exceeded 60mm in several places, such as Hai An Station in Quang Tri with 67.2mm and Thuan An Station in Hue City with 176.8mm. The center warned that from early October 24 through the night of October 25, areas from southern Quang Tri to Quang Ngai and the eastern part of Gia Lai Province will experience moderate to heavy rain and thunderstorms, with widespread rainfall of 100–250mm and local totals exceeding 450mm, mainly along coastal regions. Residents are advised to be cautious of intense rainfall exceeding 150mm within three hours.

Additionally, during the day and night of October 24, regions from Nghe An to Quang Tri, eastern Dak Lak to Lam Dong, and the Southern region are expected to see scattered showers and thunderstorms, with rainfall ranging from 15–40mm and localized heavy rain above 100mm. On October 26, areas from Quang Tri to Quang Ngai will continue receiving moderate to heavy rain and thunderstorms, with totals between 50–100mm and localized amounts exceeding 200mm.

The national weather bureau predicts that heavy rainfall across these regions may persist through the end of October 2025.

On the night of October 23 and early morning of October 24, many students renting rooms along Nguyen Huu Canh Street, An Cuu Ward, Hue City had to stay up all night moving their belongings to avoid flooding. Heavy rain caused water levels to rise and recede slowly, leaving many boarding houses and local homes submerged.

Heavy rainfall flooding parts of Hue City last night

Belongings are moved to higher places to avoid floodwaters.

Mr. Dang Huu Hai, Chairman of the Thuy Xuan Ward People’s Committee, Hue City, said that at around 11:30 p.m. on October 23, an taxi cab carrying passengers was swept away by floodwaters in Alley 106, Minh Mang Street. Fortunately, the driver managed to escape safely.

By Phuc Hau, Nam Son, Van Thang - Translated by Anh Quan