Digital and green transition, business breakthrough power nation’s rise

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh said the 14th National Party Congress was a resounding success, marking an important transitional milestone in the Party’s revolutionary cause.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on February 9 chaired a ceremony to launch two key emulation movements aimed at swiftly translating the Resolution of the 14th National Party Congress into practice, focusing on innovation, science and technology development, digital transformation, and green transition; and strong development of private enterprises alongside improving efficiency of state-owned enterprises.

In his remarks, the PM underlined the particular significance of the event, helping to generate strong momentum for action from the beginning of the year and contributing to the realization of the strategic decisions of the 14th National Party Congress, thereby ushering in a new era of national development.

Highlighting the role and achievements of patriotic emulation movements throughout the nation’s history of national construction and defense, particularly during the last five years, PM Pham Minh Chinh said the 14th National Party Congress was a resounding success, marking an important transitional milestone in the Party’s revolutionary cause.

The PM affirmed that science and technology, innovation, digital transformation, and green transition represent the fastest and most sustainable pathway for the country to achieve strategic autonomy, build an independent and self-reliant economy, and deepen international integration. In this process, the state sector plays a leading role, the private sector serves as a key driving force, and the business community stands at the core, acting as a pioneering vanguard.

Delegates at the ceremony (Photo: VNA)

“This is an objective requirement of the development process, an inevitable trend of the times, and a strategic choice for the country. To master strategic technologies, establish a new growth model, restructure the economy, and develop the digital, green, and circular economies, the pioneering, leading, and core role of the business community is essential, with the state sector playing the leading role and the private sector serving as one of the most important drivers,” he stated.

Regarding the emulation movement on “innovation, development of science and technology, digital transformation, and green transition,” the PM called for a breakthrough in mindset, awareness, and action, identifying these areas as key drivers of growth and the foundation for improving productivity and competitiveness.

He demanded developing modern digital and green infrastructure in a synchronized, secure, safe, and efficient manner while avoiding wastefulness; stronger innovation and the widespread application of digital and green transitions across all activities and international cooperation; and the advancement of the digital economy and society, digital government and administration, and digital citizenship, linked to the "Digital literacy for all" movement and digital platforms to ensure security, safety, and people-centered benefits. He also called for intensified emulation in green transition efforts and climate change response to support rapid and sustainable economic development.

For the emulation movement on private business development, the PM stressed the spirit of “business at the center—infrastructure as the foundation—institutions as motivation.” He called for a shift from administrative management to development facilitation, people- and business-oriented services, modern governance, and close accompanying and support for enterprises.

He stressed the need to improve institutions and the business and investment environment and build a digitalized, green, and smart business community with enhanced regional and global competitiveness. The Government leader also asked for greater support for enterprises in accessing resources, entrepreneurship, innovation, and linkage and connectivity.

The PM urged businesses to modernize their governance models, master technologies, integrate more deeply into the global economy, and build Vietnamese brands, alongside promoting corporate culture, business ethics, and a resilient and responsible entrepreneurial community.

To ensure effective implementation of the 14th National Party Congress’s Resolution, the PM instructed authorities at all levels and sectors, localities, and each official and Party member to pursue three breakthroughs: in mindset and awareness; in reform and development-oriented governance; and in implementation with tangible results, stressing that emulation movements must adhere to the “three no’s”: avoiding formalism and empty display; rejecting short-lived, fragmented, or half-hearted initiatives; and preventing wastefulness while ensuring broad public participation.

Every citizen is a central actor in patriotic emulation movements, he stressed, calling on the entire society to act in unison, turn determination into tangible results, and contribute to the goal of building a rapidly developing, sustainable, prosperous, and happy nation.

He ordered fostering patriotism, solidarity, and unwavering trust in the Party’s leadership and the State’s governance; excelling in study, work, and dedication; and promoting innovation, while contributing to the process of national construction, protection, and development.

Media and press agencies were tasked with fulfilling the key tasks of identifying, reporting on, and amplifying best practices, effective models, and exemplary individuals; inspiring and motivating innovation, start-ups, and lawful, ethical wealth creation among the business community and entrepreneurs; and promoting breakthroughs in science and technology, innovation, green transition, and digital transformation across society.

