Government urges optimal investment for North–South high-speed railway

The Government Office has issued a document announcing the conclusions of the Standing Government regarding key infrastructure works and nationally significant projects in the railway sector.

Nhon-Hanoi Station metro line (Photo: SGGP)

Regarding the North–South high-speed railway project, particularly the selection of technology and partners, the Standing Government has assigned the Ministry of Construction to finalize a report on technology and partner selection and submit it to the Standing Committee of the Government Party Committee by February 20 for review and approval by the competent authorities in accordance with regulations.

The Government aims to complete the selection of consultants for the preparation of the feasibility study report by the second quarter of 2026. In addition, it will continue to study and assess various investment models in order to identify the most optimal approach, ensuring a balanced alignment of interests among the State, the public, and the business community.

During the project preparation process, further study will be conducted on investment models aimed at encouraging the participation of major domestic conglomerates, based on the principle of balancing the interests of the State and the business sector.

Regarding urban railway projects, the Standing Government has tasked the governments of Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City with proactively implementing metro lines within their respective authorities, ensuring progress and quality, particularly the line connecting Ho Chi Minh City with Long Thanh International Airport.

For Hanoi, priority metro line projects include the Nhon–Hanoi Station (underground section), the Van Cao–Hoa Lac, and the Nam Thang Long–Tran Hung Dao. For the Van Cao–Hoa Lac line, the city has been instructed to negotiate and engage with contractors to shorten the construction timeline, with a target of completing the project one to two years earlier, as reported by the leadership of the Hanoi People’s Committee.

The Standing Government also directed a review of urban planning and the development of underground rail systems with a focus on “going deeper underground,” aligned with the action program of the 14th National Party Congress.

The Ministry of Construction, the Ministry of Science and Technology, and local authorities have been instructed to urgently study and consider issuing national technical standards for urban railway systems. The Ministries of National Defense, Finance, and Construction are also tasked with coordinating to help resolve bottlenecks related to land clearance, funding, and administrative procedures.

Regarding the planning of the Hanoi–Lang Son and Hai Phong–Mong Cai railway lines, the Standing Government has assigned the Ministry of Construction to accelerate the signing of a technical assistance agreement with the Chinese side, with the aim of completing the planning work by 2026.

By Lam Nguyen - Translated by Kim Khanh