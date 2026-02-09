Traffic plans for three expressways through Central region approved

The Department for Roads of Vietnam has approved a plan for the temporary organization of traffic on three expressway sections in the Central region, which are expected to be put into operation ahead of the Lunar New Year.

Quang Ngai–Hoai Nhon Expressway opens to technical traffic on Dec. 19, 2025. (Photo: SGGP)

Specifically, the three sub-projects subject under the eastern North-South Expressway for the 2021-2025 period under temporary traffic arrangements include the Quang Ngai–Hoai Nhon section, the Hoai Nhon–Quy Nhon section, and the Quy Nhon–Chi Thanh section. These arrangements will be implemented during the period in which the projects have yet to complete formal handover procedures to the road management authorities.

According to a decision by the Department for Roads of Vietnam, vehicles prohibited from operating on these expressway sections include motorcycles and similar vehicles, non-motorized vehicles, pedestrians, four-wheeled motor vehicles used for passenger or freight transport, and specialized motorcycles with a design speed below the minimum speed requirement for expressways.

Regarding operating speeds, on the main expressway, the maximum speed is set at 90 km/h for passenger cars, trucks with a gross vehicle weight of up to 3.5 tonnes, and buses with a seating capacity of up to 29 passengers, and 80 km/h for sleeper buses and other vehicles. The minimum speed on the expressway is 60 km/h.

For terminal sections, areas approaching toll stations, and certain special cases, speed limits will be applied in accordance with the road traffic signage system.

On ramp roads within interchanges, the maximum permitted speed is 50 km/h. Speed limits on connecting roads and turning ramps will be applied in accordance with traffic signs installed along each route.

The Department for Roads of Vietnam said that, where necessary to ensure traffic order and safety during the temporary operation period, project management units are authorized to adjust speed limits on certain sections.

The Quang Ngai–Hoai Nhon, Hoai Nhon–Quy Nhon, and Quy Nhon–Chi Thanh expressway projects achieved technical opening to traffic on December 19, 2025, but have yet to be officially put into operation.

By Minh Anh - Translated by Kim Khanh