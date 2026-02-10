Prime Minister says Vietnam’s hope for continued support from int'l partners

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh underscored Vietnam’s desire to continue receiving the steadfast support and companionship of international partners, whom he described as the nation’s sincere friends.

The Prime Minister made the statement at yesterday’s Lunar New Year reception hosted by Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and his wife with ambassadors and heads of international organizations in Vietnam.The event was held at the Government headquarters.

Addressing the gathering, the Prime Minister reflected on the turbulence of 2025, marked by unexpected and uncertain developments. Despite these headwinds, he stressed that peace, cooperation, and development remain the prevailing current and shared values that nations continue to pursue.

For Vietnam, the achievements attained, in addition to Vietnam's own efforts, would not have been possible without the valuable support and cooperation of international friends. The Prime Minister expressed his sincere gratitude to the ambassadors, heads of representative offices of international organizations, and partners; and thanked the governments, senior leaders, and people of other countries for their unwavering support, sharing both joys and sorrows, and enduring hardships with Vietnam in the process of national construction and defense.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh reaffirmed Vietnam’s hope for the continued companionship and support of international partners, describing them as the country’s sincere friends. He expressed confidence that ambassadors and heads of international organizations in Vietnam will fulfill their vital bridging role, helping to strengthen and deepen cooperation with Vietnam.

The Prime Minister emphasized that such efforts will make relations more practical and effective, enabling nations and peoples to grow together while contributing to a peaceful and prosperous world.

By Lam Nguyen - Translated by Anh Quan