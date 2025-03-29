Weather

Heatwave in Ho Chi Minh City to end on March 30

SGGPO

The Southern Regional Center for Hydrological and Meteorological Forecasting reported that the ongoing heatwave in Ho Chi Minh City would likely end on March 30.

z6453333763404-fdadd95b6dd5fb44af6bafee43e9f9ea-1387-3188.jpg
Ho Chi Minh City persists in widespread scorching heat.

Over the past 24 hours, Ho Chi Minh City persisted in widespread scorching temperatures ranging from 35 degrees Celsius to 36 degrees Celsius without rain.

Due to the intense heat, the risks of fires and explosions in residential areas and forest fires have been warned. Residents prolong exposure to high temperatures may suffer dehydration, exhaustion and heatstroke.

Additionally, the Southern Regional Center for Hydro-meteorological Forecasting said that the water level has slowly increased and remained low at most gauge stations in downstream areas of the Saigon River and Dong Nai River during the past 24 hours.

z6453337428241-6a9bbf0e6824c0a65c51100513c0fd6d-1988-4839.jpg
Water levels in the lower reaches of the Saigon, Dong Nai rivers are forecast to rise rapidly following the high tidal period.

Forecasts indicate that water levels in the lower reaches of the Saigon, Dong Nai rivers will rise rapidly over the next two to three days following the high tidal period at the beginning of the third lunar month.

The highest tidal peak is expected between March 31 and April 1 (from the third and fourth day of the third lunar month).

The disaster risk level for the lower reaches of the Saigon and Dong Nai rivers is classified as level 2.

By Minh Hai- Translated by Huyen Huong

Tags

the high tidal period heatwave in Ho Chi Minh City Saigon River and Dong Nai River

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Deputy Editor-in-Chief in charge of SGGP: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn