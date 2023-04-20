Heat wave swelters much of Asian countries including Vietnam

Large parts of Asia including Vietnam have been sweltering under an unusually severe heatwave with record-breaking temperatures.

According to the National Center for Hydrology Meteorology Forecasting, until the end of April 19, the highest temperatures in the Northwestern region, provinces from Thanh Hoa to Phu Yen reached early between 35 degrees Celsius and 37 degrees Celsius.

At the same time, the provinces of Dien Bien, Son La and localities from Nghe An to Quang Ngai experienced extreme scorching temperatures of 39-40 degrees Celsius, even exceeding 40 degrees Celsius in some places. Notably, the air humidity in several places is only 20 percent.

On Thursday, the above-mentioned localities will go on experiencing extreme sweltering weather with the highest temperatures of over 40 degrees Celsius while the capital city of Hanoi and the northeastern region will enjoy a milder climate.

It is forecast that from tomorrow, the heat wave will expand to the Northeastern region on a large scale.

Meteorologists said that the heat wave in the large parts of Northern and Central regions would prolong until April 23.

The Southern region including Ho Chi Minh City has maintained an intense and large-scale heat wave.