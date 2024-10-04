HCMC’s VFF Committee calls on people to implement city’s key programs

The 12th Congress of the Vietnam Fatherland Front in HCMC, term 2024-2029 concluded on October 3 with the participation of Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Phan Van Mai.

Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Phan Van Mai (4th, L) and Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee in HCMC Nguyen Phuoc Loc (5th, L) present certificates of merit to outstanding individuals. (Photo: SGGP)

Speaking at the meeting, Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee in HCMC Nguyen Phuoc Loc said that many suggestions were proposed at the meeting while dialogues on coordination mechanisms between the People's Committee and the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee in the city between Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Phan Van Mai and participating delegates were also organized during the congress.

The 12th Congress of the Vietnam Fatherland Front in HCMC called on and encouraged people from different walks of life to participate in implementing six action programs of the People's Committee of the city and the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee in HCMC, strengthening the great national solidarity bloc, carrying out the Politburo's Resolution No 31-NQ/TW stipulating the orientations and tasks for the development of HCMC by 2030, with a vision to 2045.

Delegates attend the meeting. (Photo: SGGP)

HCMC's leaders present flowers to members of the 11th-tenure Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee in HCMC. (Photo: SGGP)

Six action programs concentrate on enhancing propaganda works and promoting the national great solidarity bloc; improving the quality and effectiveness of social monitoring and criticism, promoting democracy, building the Party and the government; implementing emulation movements effectively; strengthening the effectiveness of people-to-people diplomacy activities and overseas Vietnamese affairs; building self-governing, united, prosperous, and happy residential communities; and continuing to renovate the organizational apparatus and enhancing the quality of cadres, civil servants and employee.

Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Phan Van Mai (R) and Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee in HCMC Nguyen Phuoc Loc (6th, L) present certificates of merit to outstanding individuals. (Photo: SGGP)

Five key goals of the 2024–2029 term will focus on achieving 100 percent of residential areas to organize the Great National Solidarity Day and each residential area to have at least one work serving the community; 50 percent of residential areas to organize cultural festivals; raising VND650 billion "For the Poor" Fund and VND200 billion "For Homeland Seas and Islands - For the Front line of the Fatherland" Fund; and attaining 50 percent of the work of building self-governing, united, prosperous, and happy residential communities.

By staff writers - Translated by Kim Khanh