Chairman of HCMC’s VFF Committee re-elected for new term

Chairman of the 11th-tenure Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee in HCMC Nguyen Phuoc Loc was re-elected as Chairman of the 12th-tenure Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee in the city.

Accordingly, the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee in HCMC has agreed to appoint Vice Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee cum Chairman of the 11th-tenure Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee in the city Nguyen Phuoc Loc to the position of Chairman of the 12th-tenure Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee in HCMC.

The decision was made at the 12th Congress of the Vietnam Fatherland Front in HCMC, term 2024-2029 which was held on the morning of October 2 with the participation of Standing Vice Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai.

The delegates who will participate in the 10th National Congress of the Vietnam Fatherland Front, term 2024-2029 (Photo: SGGP)

Vice Chairpersons of the 11th-tenure Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee in HCMC including Nguyen Thanh Trung, Ngo Thanh Son, Nguyen Thi Kim Thuy, and Pham Minh Tuan have been appointed as Vice Chairpersons for the 12th tenure.

Seven non-specialized Vice Chairpersons of the 12th-tenure Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee in the city consist of Head of the HCMC Party Committee's Commission for Mass Mobilization Nguyen Manh Cuong; People's Doctor, Labor Hero and former Director of Tu Du Hospital, Professor Nguyen Thi Ngoc Phuong; Most Venerable Thich Le Trang, Head of the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha (VBS) Executive Board in HCMC; Priest Daminh Dinh Ngoc Le, chairman of the Central Committee for Solidarity of Vietnamese Catholics in HCMC; Ph.D. Prof. Nguyen Van Phuoc, Chairman of the HCMC’s Union of Science and Technology Associations; Assoc. Prof. PhD. Phan Thanh Binh, former Chairman of the National Assembly's Committee for Culture, Education, Adolescents and Children and former director of the Vietnam National University - Ho Chi Minh City (VNU-HCM); and Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Thu Duc City Tran Huu Phuoc.

Six standing members include Nguyen Thi Le Huong, Hoang Mai Quynh Hoa, Le Nguyen Hong Quang, Duong Thi Huyen Tram, Nguyen Quoc Viet, and Thach Nghi Xuan.

At the meeting, delegates also agreed on a selection of 20 delegates to participate in the 10th National Congress of the Vietnam Fatherland Front, term 2024-2029; and a list of 150 members of the 12th-tenure Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee in HCMC.

By staff writers – Translated by Kim Khanh