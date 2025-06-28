HCMC accelerates inter-regional metro planning, eyes modern megacity status

City authorities are urgently reviewing and aligning the urban railway development plan with the new administration model, focusing on station locations, depots, underground zoning, urban development following the transit-oriented development model.

HCMC is stepping up efforts to develop a nearly 1,000km-long inter-regional metro network following its coming merger with Binh Duong and Ba Ria – Vung Tau provinces, paving the way for the creation of a modern megacity.

Building an inter-regional metro system

Ho Chi Minh City - the leading economic and cultural hub of Vietnam (Photo: VNA)

City authorities are urgently reviewing and aligning the urban railway development plan with the new administration model, focusing on station locations, depots, underground zoning, and urban development following the transit-oriented development (TOD) model.

Before the merger plan, HCMC had approved 12 metro lines with a total length of about 510km, of which seven priority routes spanning 355km are expected to be completed by 2035. In parallel, two additional lines — Thu Thiem – Long Thanh and District 7 – Can Gio — are being stepped up through private investment. The total investment required is estimated at over VND1.2 quadrillion (US$47.06 billion).

Meanwhile, Binh Duong planned 12 metro lines with a total length of 305km, and Ba Ria – Vung Tau planned three lines totaling about 125km. Once merged, the enlarged HCMC metro system will extend nearly 1,000km — excluding national rail routes being adjusted to allow multimodal transport integration.

Currently, Metro Line No. 1 (Ben Thanh – Suoi Tien) has been in operation for over six months, surpassing expectations with more than 10 million passenger trips. Building on this momentum, Metro Line No. 2 (Ben Thanh – Tham Luong) is expected to break ground by late 2025.

In Binh Duong, a line linking Binh Duong New City to Suoi Tien (connecting to HCMC’s Metro Line No. 1) is also being prioritized. Stretching over 29km, the line is set to cost more than VND46.7 trillion and has attracted considerable investor interest.

To the southeast, the Thu Thiem – Long Thanh railway is envisioned as a backbone route connecting Tan Son Nhat and Long Thanh airports. Meanwhile, Ba Ria–Vung Tau is pushing forward with plans for Metro Line No. 3, which will run through Vung Tau – Ba Ria – Phu My to Long Thanh Airport in Dong Nai province.

Pushing ahead with special mechanisms

Dr. Pham Viet Thuan, Director of the HCMC Institute of Natural Resources and Environment Economics, perceived that the merger of the three economic hubs will create conditions for strongly attracting investors to future metro development. He emphasized the importance of applying digital technologies across investment, operations, and data synchronization to cut costs and boost efficiency.

The city is already preparing university land plots and potential large land banks in southern HCMC to build depots and stations. New support mechanisms must be implemented during the preparation phase for upcoming metro lines.

Ngo Viet Nam Son, President of NgoViet Architects & Planners, said that in order to develop a fully integrated inter-regional metro system across HCMC, Binh Duong and Ba Ria – Vung Tau, including connections to Long Thanh Airport, metro lines should be built under the TOD model so that each station can become a nucleus for urban development, driving up land value and attracting investment.

Son noted that to make TOD implementation effective, stronger policy support and flexible financial mechanisms are needed. When TOD is properly developed, metro lines will drive urban growth wherever they go, while also generating stable revenue for reinvestment.

Dr. Thuan added that means of transport should be categorized by speed. For trips within 30km (such as those linking with Binh Duong), metro lines with speeds around 80km/h are suitable. For longer routes like HCMC – Vung Tau, high-speed railways with speeds of at least 160km/h are necessary to reduce travel time and enable inter-regional commuting and living.

