HCMC’s tourist attractions expected to overrun on national holidays

Tourist areas, attractions, and shopping malls in HCMC expect to welcome a huge number of visitors in the 4-day break for the National Day holiday (September 2).

Attractions of the Suoi Tien Cultural Tourist Area in Thu Duc City, such as gardens of French black seedless grapes, Japanese pink grapes, American fig (Ficus carica), Indian red pomegranates, Japanese guava, a sheep farm, a friendly zoo have received many tourists in recent days.

Meanwhile, Saigon Zoo & Botanical Gardens, and Dam Sen Cultural Park have also attracted a large number of visitors.

Travel companies, such as Saigontourist, Vietravel, Vietluxtour, and Viet Media Travel Corporation have offered many interesting products to travelers, likely dining on deluxe cruise tours to enjoy the beauty of the city at night on the Sai Gon River, double-decker bus trips, vintage Vespa tour visiting cultural and historical places in the city.

Saigontourist Travel Service Company (Saigontourist) said that nearly 90 percent of its holiday packages for the upcoming national holidays have been sold. According to preliminary statistics of the company, the number of visitors who booked domestic and foreign tours increased by nearly 24 percent and over 10 percent respectively compared to the same period last year.

According to tourist businesses, this year, visitors tend to travel solo, in large groups or with their families, and choose corporate trips, where professional events are seamlessly combined with leisure activities.