HCMC's spectacular 11 fireworks spots on Lunar New Year's Eve

HCMC is set to host fireworks displays at 11 different locations on Lunar New Year's Eve, creating a festive atmosphere for citizens. The fireworks display is scheduled to last for 15 minutes, commencing at the stroke of midnight.

An overview of the meeting

On February 1, the People's Committee of HCMC convened a meeting to discuss the socio-economic situation in January, outlining tasks and solutions for February 2024. The meeting was chaired by the Vice-Chairpersons of the People's Committee of HCMC, namely Ngo Minh Chau, Bui Xuan Cuong, and Nguyen Van Dung.

At the meeting, Mr. Tran The Thuan, Director of the Department of Culture and Sports of HCMC, reported that this year, HCMC plans to host fireworks displays at 11 different locations on Lunar New Year's Eve, aiming to bring festive joy to the residents during the Lunar New Year celebrations. The fireworks display is scheduled to last for 15 minutes, beginning precisely at the stroke of midnight.

Specifically, there are two high-altitude locations: one at the entrance of the Saigon River tunnel in Thu Duc City and another at the Ben Duoc Martyrs Memorial Temple in Cu Chi District.

Mr. Tran The Thuan, Director of the Department of Culture and Sports of HCMC, reports at the meeting.

There are nine designated locations for low-altitude fireworks displays, including Dam Sen Cultural Park (District 11), the Revolutionary Traditional Area for the Mau Than General Offensive and Uprising in the spring of 1968 (Binh Chanh District), Rung Sac Square (Can Gio District), Ben Noc Temple (Thu Duc City), Go Vap Cultural Park (Go Vap District), the Nga Ba Giong National Historical Site (Hoc Mon District), District 7 Central Square, Binh Tri Dong Residential Area, Binh Tri Dong B Ward (Binh Tan District), and the Cultural House Area of Cu Chi District (Cu Chi Town).

Alongside the fireworks displays, HCMC has planned various events and activities for the 2024 Lunar New Year celebration. Notably, on February 1 and 2, the city will host the "Xuan que huong" (Spring in the Homeland) program. This initiative holds significance on a national scale, as it aims to warmly welcome overseas Vietnamese back to the country for the Lunar New Year celebration.

By Ngo Binh – Translated by Gia Bao