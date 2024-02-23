HCMC’s Ring Road 4 asked to meet design standards for highways

Deputy Minister of Transport Le Anh Tuan on February 22 had a working session on the implementation of the construction project of Ring Road 4 with HCMC and Dong Nai, Long An, Ba Ria - Vung Tau provinces.

At the working session (Photo: SGGP)

Attending the event were Chairman and Vice Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Phan Van Mai and Bui Xuan Cuong together with leaders of the participating provinces.

Ring Road 4 has a total length of 207 kilometers, running through HCMC and neighboring provinces including Ba Ria-Vung Tau, Dong Nai, Binh Duong, and Long An.

The A-class road has six to eight lanes with parallel roads on both sides of the road and technical corridors. The speed limit on the Ring Road 4 is 100km/h. The project has a total investment of around VND106,000 billion (US$4.34 billion).

Chairman of the HCMC People's Committee Phan Van Mai speaks at the meeting. (Photo: SGGP)

Speaking at the meeting, Chairman of the HCMC People's Committee Phan Van Mai said that the city will register for a working session with the Prime Minister to submit the project to the National Assembly soon.

During the first phase, the project's site clearance will be carried out in accordance with the design standards for highways with four lanes to meet transport demand in the southern key economic region.

According to the city’s chairman, site clearance work for the construction of Ring Road 4 will be implemented in accordance with policies applied for Ring Road 3. Long An Province proposed the Government provide more financial assistance of around 70 percent. The remaining localities agreeded that the ratio of central capital to Long An should be higher. The project must meet the standards of four lanes in the first phase and eight lanes in the second phase with synchronous width of road surface. Dong Nai, Binh Duong, and Ba Ria-Vung Tau should study the construction of viaducts to accelerate implementation and adapt to climate change.

Deputy Minister of Transport Le Anh Tuan delivers a speech at the working session. (Photo: SGGP)

According to the representatives of the provinces where the project passes through, the process of researching and completing documents is facing some difficulties, such as the number of years for the capital recovery period, local stage budget balancing and allocating, and investing in bridges between localities. In addition, provinces and cities have not found a unity on a synchronous width of road surface yet, and need specific mechanisms in implementing the project.

In his conclusion, Deputy Minister of Transport Le Anh Tuan said that HCMC's Ring Road 4 is an important project in regional connectivity. The ministry requested localities to come to an agreement on technical standards and updating planning.

In addition, the Ministry of Transport will examine proposals of provinces and cities to build specific mechanisms for the implementation of the project.

Chairman of the HCMC People's Committee Phan Van Mai suggested the neighboring provinces pay attention to the implementation of the project as soon as possible with high spirit. The report on investment and technical efficiency assessment is expected to be completed and submitted to the National Assembly in the middle of this year.

Vice Chairman of the HCMC People's Committee Bui Xuan Cuong speaks at the event. (Photo: SGGP)

A leader of a province expresses his opinions at the meeting. (Photo: SGGP)

By Quoc Hung - Translated by Kim Khanh