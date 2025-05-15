HCMC’s Party Agencies presents Party membership badges to senior Party members

The Party Committee of Ho Chi Minh City’s Party Agencies on May 15 held a ceremony to present Party badges to Party members in District 3 on the occasion of the 135th anniversary of President Ho Chi Minh's birthday (May 19, 1890-2025).

The Standing Committee of the Party Committee of Ho Chi Minh City’s Party Agencies congratulates senior Party members. (Photo: SGGP)

The event also commended outstanding projects and presented awards to significant works of the “From the Great Spring Victory to the Aspiration for National Prosperity” online contest.

Attending the event were Standing Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Thanh Nghi who is Secretary of the Party Committee of Ho Chi Minh City’s Party Agencies; Head of the Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Manh Cuong, who is Vice Secretary of the Party Committee of Ho Chi Minh City’s Party Agencies.

The city's leaders and senior Party members offer incense and flowers to commemorate President Ho Chi Minh and Party General Secratary Nguyen Phu Trong. (Photo: SGGP)

At the ceremony, the Party Committee of Ho Chi Minh City’s Party Agencies presented a 65-year Party membership badge to Mrs.Tran Thi Tuc, a Party member from the Ho Chi Minh City Union of Science and Technology Associations; a 55-year Party membership badge to Mr. Pham Do Dong, a Party member from Ho Chi Minh City Union of Literature and Arts Associations; and a 50-year Party membership badge to Mr. Nguyen Dan Quyen, a Party member from Ho Chi Minh City Veterans Magazine, along with three 45-year Party membership badges and six 30-year Party membership badges to others.

Standing Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Thanh Nghi presents a 65-year Party membership badge to Mrs.Tran Thi Tuc, a Party member of the Party Organization of the Ho Chi Minh City Union of Science and Technology Associations. (Photo: SGGP)

Speaking at the event, Vice Secretary of the Party Committee of Ho Chi Minh City’s Party Agencies Le Thi Hong Nga said that the Party members honored with badges are exemplary models of revolutionary ethics, pioneering spirit, and absolute loyalty to the goals and ideals of the Party. These senior Party members, with their experience, wisdom, and steadfast political will, continue to be a vital source of motivation, inspiring and guiding the younger generation to follow in the path set by the Party and President Ho Chi Minh.

Standing Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Thanh Nghi (R) presents a 50-year Party membership badge to Mr. Nguyen Dan Quyen. (Photo: SGGP)

On this occasion, the Standing Committee of the Party Committee of Ho Chi Minh City’s Party Agencies honored 20 collectives for their outstanding achievements in implementing projects celebrating the 50th anniversary of Southern Liberation and National Reunification (April 30, 1975-2025). Among the honorees was the Youth Union of Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper.

In addition, the Party Committee of Ho Chi Minh City’s Party Agencies presented awards for outstanding works at the online contest themed “From the Great Spring Victory to the Aspiration for National Prosperity,” which attracted over 4,000 entries between April 14 and April 30.

Delegates attend the ceremony. (Photo: SGGP)

Head of the Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Manh Cuong offers 45-year Party membership badges to Party members. (Photo: SGGP)

Head of the Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Manh Cuong offers a certificate of merit to the the Youth Union of Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper. (Photo: SGGP)

By Thu Huong—Translated by Kim Khanh