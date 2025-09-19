HCMC’s outstanding intellectuals participate in “Back to the Roots” journey

The Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission of the HCMC Party Committee held a gathering for the city’s intellectual community participating in the 2025 "Back to the Roots" journey, themed “Proud of HCMC’s intellectuals" on September 19.

Mr. Duong Anh Duc, Head of the Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission (2nd, R), and Deputy Head of the Commission, Nguyen Viet Long (R) hold discussions with intellectuals participating in the “Back to the Roots” journey. (Photo:SGGP)

The gathering was co-chaired by Duong Anh Duc, Head of the Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission, and Deputy Head of the Commission, Nguyen Viet Long.

The 2025 “Back to the Roots” journey for Ho Chi Minh City's intellectual community will take place from September 23 to 27, with stops in Cao Bang and Tuyen Quang provinces and Hanoi. The delegation includes more than 110 representatives from socio-political organizations; outstanding intellectuals honored by the Ho Chi Minh City Union of Science and Technology Associations; distinguished individuals who have made significant contributions to scientific and technological development, both broadly and within the Union itself; as well as representatives from key sectors such as healthcare, education and training, and science and technology, and exemplary young citizens.

The journey is part of a meaningful initiative to commemorate major national holidays and significant historical milestones of the country and the city. It also serves as a heartfelt tribute to fallen heroes who courageously sacrificed their lives for the nation’s independence and freedom.

Mr. Duong Anh Duc, Head of the Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission (R), and Deputy Head of the Commission, Nguyen Viet Long chair the gathering. (Photo:SGGP)

The journey seeks to inspire national pride and a strong sense of duty to the nation among participating delegates, particularly young intellectuals, by deepening their understanding of President Ho Chi Minh’s great life and his remarkable revolutionary legacy. Through this experience, it aims to foster patriotism, social responsibility, and a pioneering, innovative spirit among the intellectual community, contributing to the building of a modern, civilized, and compassionate Ho Chi Minh City.

The city’s intellectual community will have the opportunity to visit historically significant sites and “red addresses” deeply associated with the revolutionary activities of President Ho Chi Minh and previous generations of revolutionaries. These include paying respects at the Special National Relic Site of Pac Bo and the tomb of hero martyr Kim Dong in Cao Bang Province; paying respects at the Ho Chi Minh Temple and visiting the Special National Relic Site of Tan Trao in Tuyen Quang; and paying homage at President Ho Chi Minh’s Mausoleum in Hanoi.

Speaking at the gathering, Duong Anh Duc emphasized that this “Back to the Roots” journey is significant. He urged the organizing committee and all delegation members to ensure the event adheres to the principles of being practical, effective, safe, disciplined, and joyful.

By Thanh Son – Translated by Kim Khanh