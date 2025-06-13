HCMC’s medical delegation provides healthcare services to soldiers on islands

HCMC’s first civilian medical delegation on June 13 took a trip to provide a medical examination and healthcare support to officers, soldiers, and residents in Truong Sa (Spratly) island district in the south-central province of Khanh Hoa.

Delegates attend the sending-off ceremony. (Photo: SGGP)

At the sending-off ceremony held at Thong Nhat Hospital, Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee cum Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee in the city, Nguyen Phuoc Loc, extended the best health wishes to the delegation of medical professionals, including doctors and healthcare workers from Thong Nhat Hospital, the Central Dental Hospital in Ho Chi Minh City, and Pham Ngoc Thach University of Medicine.

Speaking at the ceremony, Mr. Nguyen Phuoc Loc emphasized the profound significance and sacred meaning of this special mission. This marks the first time that civilian medical personnel from Ho Chi Minh City have collaborated with military doctors of the Vietnam People's Navy to provide healthcare services to soldiers and residents on the Truong Sa (Spratly) Islands and the DK1 platform.

The Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee described the event as a milestone that reflects the strong bond between the armed forces and the people and the remarkable development and maturity of the city’s healthcare sector.

Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Phuoc Loc offers gifts to medical workers. (Photo: SGGP)

On behalf of the city’s leadership, Mr. Nguyen Phuoc Loc expressed his sincere appreciation for the dedication and efforts of the medical teams from Thong Nhat Hospital, the Central Dental Hospital in Ho Chi Minh City, and Pham Ngoc Thach University of Medicine in fulfilling their mission to care for and protect the health of the city’s residents.

He extended his best wishes to the medical staff from the three medical facilities and hoped that they would carry out their assigned duties with excellence.

According to the Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, this pilot initiative will serve as a foundation for the city to expand the civil-military collaboration model in maritime and island healthcare, developing it into a regular activity.

Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Phuoc Loc (L) talks with medical workers. (Photo: SGGP)

Colonel Duong Van Thien, Chief of the Medical Department of the Vietnam People's Navy, noted that over the years, the military medicine has regularly conducted mobile clinics in island districts, providing reliable support for fishermen and enabling them to venture further offshore with confidence, thereby contributing actively to safeguarding the nation’s maritime sovereignty. These meaningful efforts have not only improved public health but also strengthened morale and fostered civilian solidarity, building all people’s defense posture in the sacred waters and islands of the nation.

This year marks a significant milestone, as for the first time, Ho Chi Minh City’s civilian healthcare units have coordinated with the military medical force to organize a joint medical mission to the Truong Sa (Spratly) Islands.

Colonel Duong Van Thien said that not only the military medical force but now the civilian medical sector also joins hands in this noble mission. He believed following this meaningful milestone, there will be more coordinated, in-depth, and effective programs to improve the quality of health care for officers, soldiers, and residents on the islands.

By Thu Hoai—Translated by Kim Khanh