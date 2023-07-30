HCMC’s leaders visit volunteers in Ben Tre’s front

A delegation of HCMC’s officials led by Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Phan Van Mai on July 29 visited young volunteers and students of the 2023 Summer Volunteer Campaign who carry out missions in the Mekong Delta province of Ben Tre.

The delegation attended activities responding to the Vietnamese tradition of “When eating a fruit, think of the person who planted the tree” taken by volunteers of the trade union of the Ministry of Industry and Trade in HCMC under the Production Group’s Worker Division of the HCMC Trade Union, and employees of the Power Generation Joint Stock Corporation 3 (EVNGENCO 3) who are participating in the Pink Vacation volunteer campaign in Ben Tre Province’s Mo Cay Bac District.

Delegates offered 18 gifts to Vietnamese Heroic Mothers in Mo Cay Bac District and inaugurated a lighting project on rural streets stretching two kilometers and a 500-meter-long concrete road in Phu My Commune.

The city’s chairman and participating delegates offered gifts, sent words of encouragement to volunteers of the University of Economics and Law (UEL) of Vietnam National University in HCM City (VNU-HCMC), and attended an inauguration ceremony of a lighting project on rural streets in Mo Cay Nam District.

The delegation also offered incense and flowers to war heroes and martyrs at the Base of the Sai Gon-Gia Dinh Communist Party Regional Committee coded T4 or Y4 in Mo Cay Bac District.