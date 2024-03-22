HCMC’s leaders receive National Defence Academy’s officials

The HCMC High Command received a delegation of officials of the Hanoi-based National Defence Academy led by Lieutenant General Do Van Banh, political commissar of the academy on March 21.

HCMC’s leaders including Standing Vice Secretary of the municipal Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai and Vice Chairman of the People’s Committee of the city Ngo Minh Chau attended the receiving ceremony.

Leaders of the city and delegation of the National Defence Academy previously offered incense and flowers to pay tribute to late President Ho Chi Minh at the headquarters of the HCMC High Command.

Standing Vice Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai (L) presents gifts to delegates of the National Defence Academy. (Photo: SGGP)

Speaking at the reception, Standing Vice Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai informed the city’s outstanding achievements in various fields to the delegation of the National Defence Academy and expressed his sincere thanks to the school for supporting the city in its fight against Covid-19.

Mr. Hai hoped that the Central and local agencies, military, and public security forces would continuously accompany and support the city to complete its tasks in 2024 and the 2020-2025 period.

HCMC’s leaders including Standing Vice Secretary of the municipal Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai and Vice Chairman of the People’s Committee of the city Ngo Minh Chau receive the delegation of officials of the Hanoi-based National Defence Academy on March 21. (Photo: SGGP)

Lieutenant General Do Van Banh, political commissar of the National Defence Academy hoped that the visit to HCMC would help military officers, teachers and students of the school get more practical experience to meet mission requirements in the new situation.

Previously, the delegation of the National Defense Academy visited the Bau Sen border militia post and residential areas adjacent to the border militia post in Tan Chau District’s Tan Ha Commune in Tay Ninh Province.

The delegation had a seminar with leaders of the Party Committee of Tay Ninh Province on socioeconomic development associated with strengthening and consolidating national defense and security in the new situation.

By Van Minh - Translated by Kim Khanh