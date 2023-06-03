HCMC’s leaders meet, listen to children’s voices

HCMC's leaders on June 3 participated in a meeting to listen to children’s voices and consider their proposals and expectation in building and developing the city in the coming time.

Attending the event was Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen, Chairwoman of the municipal People’s Council Nguyen Thi Le and Chairwoman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front of HCMC Tran Kim Yen, and 150 outstanding children in the city.

Speaking at the event, Chairwoman of the HCMC People's Council Nguyen Thi Le said that HCMC and other localities usually organize meetings between local leaders and children every year to acknowledge kids’ thoughts and aspirations. The municipal authorities will delegate departments and sectors to issue solutions for investing and building cultural institutions, healthy playing fields for children, improving education quality, and promoting kids’ creativity and voluntariness.

Sharing with children about the difficulties and challenges in the 2022-2023 school calendar due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Le highly appreciated their efforts in overcoming obstacles to achieve great accomplishments.

Over the past time, the southern metropolis has carried out several solutions and mobilized resources to take care of children as well as maintained and promoted listening to children’s opinions and the right of child participation in decision-making in all matters that affect their lives.

The city’s leaders also paid visits, presented gifts, and offered scholarships to disadvantaged children at charity homes and child support nourishing centers.

In addition, children also joined the 11th session of the HCMC’s Children Council to propose meaningful proposals on education, history, culture, health, environment, scientific creativity, skill training, and ability development.

Before organizing this meeting, the Department of Culture and Society of the HCMC People’s Council and competent units conducted a survey to collect the issues that children are interested in, such as the protection of personal information on social networking sites; providing books and reference documents to community learning and cultural centers; designing and building teaching and learning programs; new textbooks; equipment for children’s houses, cultural and sports centers; school violence; family violence; school psychology consultation; and substance abuse in school.

Chairwoman of the municipal People’s Council Nguyen Thi Le encouraged children at the meeting to express their opinions, suggestions, and aspiration for the city in the future to develop HCMC into a smart and child-friendly city.

The HCMC Youth Union and the municipal Young Pioneer Council gathered 76 opinions on education, history, culture, health, environment, scientific creativity, skill training, and ability development from members of the Ho Chi Minh Young Pioneer Organization and children at the 11th session of the HCMC Children’s Council in May; conducted a survey collecting opinions on studying, cultural and spiritual life and social issues from 9,963 members of the Ho Chi Minh Young Pioneer Organization and children.

The municipal Young Pioneer Council also held an exhibition on children protection, care and education activities, and children’s proposals.

At the meeting, the city’s leaders, delegates, and children offered incense and flowers to pay tribute to the late President Ho Chi Minh at the President Ho Chi Minh Statue in HCMC Children's House.