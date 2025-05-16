“Southern Vietnamese Ceramics: From Tradition to Modernity” presented in HCMC

An exhibition titled “Southern Vietnamese Ceramics: From Tradition to Modernity” opened at the Thu Duc City campus of the University of Social Sciences and Humanities—Vietnam National University, Ho Chi Minh City (USSH, VNUHCM) on May 15.

Visitors visit the exhibition. (Photo: SGGP)

The exhibition features 172 unique ceramic artifacts that reflect the daily life, spiritual beliefs, and aesthetic sensibilities of Southern Vietnamese people across various historical periods. The artifacts are categorized into three main groups, including spiritual and religious ceramics such as statues of the Goddess of Mercy, Eight Immortals, Maitreya, Earth God, incense burners, and candle holders; decorative and artistic ceramics such as vases, bas-reliefs, small statues, and ornamental pots; and ceramic household items such as bowls, plates, pots, jars, teapots, and tea trays.

The organization board not only showcases ceramic exhibits but also revives the traditional living space of the Vietnamese people in the Southern region in the past and classic Southern home interior with an ancestral altar arranged in the principle of "east vase, west fruit" style, a set of wood benches with mother-of-pearl inlays, and a teapot, tray, warming box, and spittoon.

Professor Dr. Vo Van Sen, Chairman of the Scientific and Training Council at the University of Social Sciences and Humanities—Vietnam National University, Ho Chi Minh City (USSH, VNUHCM), emphasized that the exhibition is a vivid testament to the strong connection between the university and the community. It marks an important first step in fostering a love for cultural heritage and educating younger generations about traditional values.

The exhibition will run until June 5.

By Trong Trung—Translated by Kim Khanh