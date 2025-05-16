Culture/art

“Southern Vietnamese Ceramics: From Tradition to Modernity” presented in HCMC

SGGP

An exhibition titled “Southern Vietnamese Ceramics: From Tradition to Modernity” opened at the Thu Duc City campus of the University of Social Sciences and Humanities—Vietnam National University, Ho Chi Minh City (USSH, VNUHCM) on May 15.

img-9317-4195-1891.jpg.jpg
Visitors visit the exhibition. (Photo: SGGP)

The exhibition features 172 unique ceramic artifacts that reflect the daily life, spiritual beliefs, and aesthetic sensibilities of Southern Vietnamese people across various historical periods. The artifacts are categorized into three main groups, including spiritual and religious ceramics such as statues of the Goddess of Mercy, Eight Immortals, Maitreya, Earth God, incense burners, and candle holders; decorative and artistic ceramics such as vases, bas-reliefs, small statues, and ornamental pots; and ceramic household items such as bowls, plates, pots, jars, teapots, and tea trays.

img-9321-7450-9585.jpg

The organization board not only showcases ceramic exhibits but also revives the traditional living space of the Vietnamese people in the Southern region in the past and classic Southern home interior with an ancestral altar arranged in the principle of "east vase, west fruit" style, a set of wood benches with mother-of-pearl inlays, and a teapot, tray, warming box, and spittoon.

Professor Dr. Vo Van Sen, Chairman of the Scientific and Training Council at the University of Social Sciences and Humanities—Vietnam National University, Ho Chi Minh City (USSH, VNUHCM), emphasized that the exhibition is a vivid testament to the strong connection between the university and the community. It marks an important first step in fostering a love for cultural heritage and educating younger generations about traditional values.

The exhibition will run until June 5.

img-9360-596-8638.jpg
img-9312-4545-990.jpg
img-9313-3447-511.jpg
By Trong Trung—Translated by Kim Khanh

Tags

Southern Vietnamese Ceramics Exhibition Vietnamese people in the Southern region University of Social Sciences and Humanities—Vietnam National University Ho Chi Minh City (USSH VNUHCM)

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Deputy Editor-in-Chief in charge of SGGP: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn