Public museums in Ho Chi Minh City offer free entry to visitors

SGGP

In celebration of the 135th birthday of President Ho Chi Minh (May 19, 1890 – May 19, 2025) and International Museum Day (May 18), public museums in Ho Chi Minh City will offer free entry to city residents on May 19.

On May 18, the Ho Chi Minh City Museum and the Ho Chi Minh City Museum of Fine Arts offers free entry to all visitors.

On this occasion, the Ho Chi Minh City Museum of Fine Arts will open a special exhibition titled “Stories After National Reunification Day”, featuring 105 artworks. The exhibition aims at honoring the sacrifices of generations of people who gave their lives for the independence, freedom and peace of the nation, and paying tribute to the artists who lived, fought and created in the harsh conditions of war.

By Thien Thanh- Translated by Huyen Huong

