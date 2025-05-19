New publication, exhibit celebrate 135 years of President Ho Chi Minh

Through each page, the beloved leader comes to life in a vivid and authentic way, a man who devoted his entire life to the people and his comrades, always kind and modest, firm yet full of compassion.

New book about President Ho Chi Minh (Photo: VNA)

A new book about President Ho Chi Minh has been launched at the Presidential Palace’s relic site dedicated to the late leader in Hanoi.

Compiled and published by the Ho Chi Minh Presidential Relic Site in coordination with the Vietnam News Agency Publishing House, the book is part of activities marking the 135th birth anniversary of President Ho Chi Minh (May 19, 1890 – 2025), the 50th anniversary of National Reunification (1975–2025), and the 80th anniversary of the August Revolution (1945–2025).

The volume features 135 vivid and heartfelt recollections from cadres, soldiers, and ordinary citizens who had the privilege of living, working, or studying near the President during the years 1954–1969.

Through each page, the beloved leader comes to life in a vivid and authentic way, a man who devoted his entire life to the people and his comrades, always kind and modest, firm yet full of compassion.

Every story and memory in the book not only offer a genuine portrayal of President Ho Chi Minh’s modest and noble life but also conveys timeless lessons in revolutionary ethics, personal conduct, and his towering moral character.

This latest edition includes 24 newly added accounts collected and recorded by staff of the Ho Chi Minh Presidential Relic Site based on direct testimony from historical witnesses. In addition, 40 existing stories have been revised and refined, enhancing the depth and completeness of the book.

On this occasion, the site also introduced a new exhibition room featuring a curated collection of hundreds of valuable publications about President Ho Chi Minh’s life, revolutionary career, ideology, morality, and style, contributing to the preservation and dissemination of his enduring legacy.

VNA