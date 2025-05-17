Meaningful activities held to mark 135th birthday of President Ho Chi Minh

A series of meaningful commemorative activities marking the 135th anniversary of President Ho Chi Minh’s birthday is held at the Presidential Palace in the President Ho Chi Minh Relic Site in Hanoi from the middle of May through the end of June 2025.

A series of meaningful commemorative activities marking the 135th anniversary of President Ho Chi Minh’s birthday is held at the Presidential Palace in the President Ho Chi Minh Relic Site in Hanoi from the middle of May through the end of June 2025. (Photo: SGGP)

A national exhibition titled “President Ho Chi Minh—The Quintessence of the Nation, a Figure of the Times” features rare photos and valuable documents that portray President Ho Chi Minh’s life and revolutionary career closely attached to the culture and revolutionary spirit of the Vietnamese people and international friends.

The event offers the public a deeper understanding of President Ho Chi Minh’s great contributions to the nation’s revolutionary cause. It also aims to inspire continued studying and following President Ho Chi Minh's ideology, morality, and lifestyle while promoting self-reliance, confidence, and national resilience to bring the country to sustainable development in the new revolutionary stage.

Nearly 300 exhibits are collected from archives, museums, historical sites, libraries, news agencies, and media organizations at home and abroad. The exhibition is divided into four main sections, including “President Ho Chi Minh—A Man Who Shaped a Century,” “President Ho Chi Minh—A Symbol of the National Spirit and Quintessence,” “Ho Chi Minh in the Eyes of International Friends,” and “The Enduring Legacy of Ho Chi Minh in the Era of National Development.”

The exhibition recreates the life and revolutionary career of President Ho Chi Minh, highlighting his close connection with Vietnamese cultural values, moral integrity, and the revolutionary spirit of the Vietnamese people and international friends.

The exhibition highlights the stature and enduring legacy of President Ho Chi Minh in national and global history. It reflects the deep respect and profound gratitude of the Vietnamese people for the leader who devoted his entire life to the cause of national independence, freedom, and the well-being of the people.

The event also reaffirms that Marxism-Leninism and Ho Chi Minh Thought continue to guide Vietnam on its path into a new era, an era of growth and prosperity under the leadership of the Communist Party of Vietnam, and the country’s commitment to building a wealthy, strong, democratic, equitable, and civilized socialist nation, standing shoulder to shoulder with the world’s powers.

A special collection of 135 archival photographs and artifacts of President Ho Chi Minh at the Presidential Palace, where he lived and worked for 15 years, from 1954 to 1969 is displayed. (Photo: SGGP)

On this occasion, the Relic Site is also showcasing a special collection of 135 archival photographs and artifacts of President Ho Chi Minh at the Presidential Palace, where he lived and worked for 15 years, from 1954 to 1969. The images capture realistic and vivid moments, offering visitors a deeper understanding of his simple yet extraordinary life.

To enhance the visitor experience, the site has incorporated digital technology, including QR code systems at 11 key relic locations. These allow visitors to easily access official information and images about President Ho Chi Minh’s life and ideology.

Also on the same day, Kim Dong Publishing House released the Vietnamese edition of the illustrated book “Ho Chi Minh—A Man and a Nation,” 57 years after its original publication in Italy.

The book, first published in 1968 in Vie Nuove, the official publication of the Italian Communist Party, was created by two Italian writers and an artist. Through vivid comic-style illustrations, the work offers an accessible and profound portrayal of Ho Chi Minh’s revolutionary life, honoring him as a global symbol of peace and national independence.

Speaking at the launch event, Mr. Renato Darsie, Chairman of the Italy-Vietnam Friendship Association in the Veneto region, said that the book is a spiritual gift from the Italian people, who have long admired President Ho Chi Minh’s life, ideals, and unwavering aspiration for national freedom and independence.

In addition, the opening ceremony of the exhibition titled “Ho Chi Minh in Visual Arts” was also held on May 16 at the Vietnam Fine Arts Museum.

The exhibition presents 60 outstanding artworks selected from hundreds of pieces depicting President Ho Chi Minh, curated from the museum’s collections.

Visitors visit a photo exhibition titled “The Light of His Name” held by Nhan Dan (The People) Newspaper. (Photo: SGGP)

On the same day, Nhan Dan (The People) Newspaper held the opening ceremony of a photo exhibition titled “The Light of His Name” at its headquarters at 71 Hang Trong Street, Hoan Kiem District, Hanoi.

The event also marked the release of a special weekend edition of Nhan Dan Newspaper, published in celebration of the 135th birth anniversary of President Ho Chi Minh.

The technology-based exhibition on President Ho Chi Minh brings together valuable images, including popular portraits and lesser-known artistic works. It is divided into three sections: “Ho Chi Minh—Portrait of a Man,” which retraces the life and legacy of the late President; “The People’s Affection for Uncle Ho,” which features images and artworks that express the deep love and respect of the Vietnamese people; and “President Ho Chi Minh and Nhan Dan Newspaper,” which recalls his special connection with the Party’s official publication, including original articles penned by Ho Chi Minh himself.

The exhibition employs modern technology to enhance public engagement. QR codes provide access to a virtual museum experience, music podcasts honoring his life and ideals, and interactive displays that allow visitors to “touch” artifacts related to his works with youth. The exhibition aims to inspire younger generations to follow Uncle Ho’s moral example to contribute to national development in the new era.

By Mai An—Translated by Kim Khanh