Buddha’s sacred relics brought from Hanoi to be enshrined in Ha Nam

On May 17, the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha held a chanting ceremony and ceremonial procession of the sacred relics of Shakyamuni Buddha from Quan Su Pagoda to Tam Chuc Pagoda in Ha Nam Province.

The ceremony began at 4 a.m. at Quan Su Pagoda, featuring rituals of prayer and peace, chanting, and offerings to the Buddha’s relics. The event attracted the participation of hundreds of monks, nuns, and Buddhist followers.

In the early morning, crowds began gathering at Quan Su Pagoda. Long lines of Buddhist followers, holding five-colored flags and lotus flowers, bid farewell to the Buddha's relics brought to Tam Chuc Pagoda.

The procession moved through central streets, including Le Duan and Giai Phong, before entering the Phap Van-Cau Gie Expressway, escorted by the functional units and under the witness of the venerable monks.

Previously, the relics were open for public worship and veneration from 7:00 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. on May 14, 15, and 16 at Quan Su Pagoda.

According to the pagoda's representatives, tens of thousands of people visited the pagoda for veneration of Buddha’s relics in three days.

During the event, the organizers provided free electric vehicles and boats for sightseeing, as well as distributed around 50,000 vegetarian meals each day to serve visitors and Buddhist followers.

It is estimated that there will be around 11,000 daisy flowers shaped like lotus blossoms at Tam The Hall in Tam Chuc Pagoda, where the Buddha's relics will be enshrined. Some 350 lotus pots and 5,000-7,000 fresh lotus flowers are brought daily to the pagoda to replace the old ones.

The lotus flowers are primarily brought from Ha Nam and the Van Dai Lotus Cooperative, which are known for having the rarest lotus varieties in Vietnam.

According to the organization board, the relics will be open for public worship and veneration at Tam The Hall in Tam Chuc Pagoda from 3 p.m. on May 17 to 12 p.m. on May 20.

Shakyamuni Buddha relics are enshrined at Quan Su Pagoda in Hanoi on May 13-16. (Photo: SGGP)

By Mai An—Translated by Kim Khanh