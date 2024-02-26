Ho Chi Minh City

HCMC’s leader extends gratitude to outstanding health professionals

Head of the Propaganda and Education Board of the HCMC Party Committee Phan Nguyen Nhu Khue on February 26 led a delegation of the city’s officials to visit and congratulate veteran doctors.

Head of the Propaganda and Education Board of the HCMC Party Committee Phan Nguyen Nhu Khue (L) extends greetings to People’s Doctor, Prof Dr. Nguyen Duc Cong. (Photo: SGGP)

At the visit to People’s Doctor, Prof Dr. Nguyen Duc Cong, Chairman of the Professional Council for Health Protection of Central Officials and the Professional Council for Health Protection of Officials in the Southern region cum former Director of Thong Nhat Hospital, Mr. Phan Nguyen Nhu Khue expressed his profound gratitude to Prof Dr. Nguyen Duc Cong for his great contributions to the health sector of the country.

On behalf of the city’s leaders, he conveyed his best wishes to Prof Dr Nguyen Duc Cong and wished the doctor good health to continue to contribute his talent and scientific works to the city’s healthcare and the cause of medical human resources training.

Head of the Propaganda and Education Board of the HCMC Party Committee Phan Nguyen Nhu Khue (L) honors the great contributions of Prof Dr. Nguyen Tan Binh, former Director of the HCMC Health Department to the health sector of the country. (Photo: SGGP)
Head of the Propaganda and Education Board of the HCMC Party Committee Phan Nguyen Nhu Khue (L) conveys his best wishes to People’s Doctor Bach Van Cam. (Photo: SGGP)

On the same day, the delegation visited Prof Dr. Nguyen Tan Binh, former Director of the HCMC Health Department, and People’s Doctor Bach Van Cam, former Head of the Emergency Department of the HCMC Children’s Hospital 1 on the occasion of the 69th anniversary of Vietnamese Doctor’s Day (February 27, 1955 – 2024).

Head of the Propaganda and Education Board of the HCMC Party Committee Phan Nguyen Nhu Khue extended greetings to the doctors and wished them good health to continue contributing their knowledge and experience to the city’s healthcare sector.

By Thu Huong – Translated by Kim Khanh

