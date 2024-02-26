City leaders visit health officials, doctors on Vietnamese Doctor’s Day

Standing Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai led a delegation of the city’s leaders this morning to visit outstanding doctors and health officials on the 69th anniversary of Vietnamese Doctor’s Day (February 27).

Standing Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai (4th, L) led a delegation of the city’s leaders to visit and congratulate doctors and medical staff of Gia Dinh People's Hospital on the 69th anniversary of Vietnamese Doctor’s Day (February 27). (Photo: Chi Thach)

As of this morning, the delegation arrived at Gia Dinh People's Hospital in Binh Thanh District. Here, Standing Deputy Secretary Nguyen Ho Hai sent congratulations to the medical staff and doctors on the occasion of Vietnamese Doctor’s Day.

He praised the excellent achievements of the hospital in its mission of caring for and protecting residents' health during the passing years.

Standing Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai offers flowers and congratulates doctors and medical staff of Gia Dinh People's Hospital on the Vietnamese Doctor’s Day (February 27). (Photo: Chi Thach)

On behalf of the city's leaders, the Standing Deputy Secretary of the municipal Party Committee extended gratitude and wishes of good health and happiness to the medical staff and doctors of Gia Dinh People's Hospital. He hoped that they would continue to have more devotion to the city's health sector.

Besides, Mr. Hai also hoped that the hospital’s health officials and doctors would continue to promote its tradition and achievements as well as develop patient health care services more and more.

After that, the delegates came to the private house of doctor Truong Xuan Lieu, former Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Health to visit and send their congratulations to her on the occasion of the Vietnamese Doctor’s Day.

Standing Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai visits and offers flowers to doctor Truong Xuan Lieu. (Photo: Chi Thach)

Standing Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai expressed his appreciation and admiration for the devotion of the doctor to the HCMC’s health sector in particular and the country’s health sector in general.

On the occasion of Vietnamese Doctor’s Day, the Standing Deputy Secretary sent wishes of good health to doctor Truong Xuan Lieu. He desired that doctor Truong Xuan Lieu would continue to dedicate and have a strong attachment to the city’s health sector, contributing to helping Ho Chi Minh City improve the effectiveness of people's health care.

On February 26 morning, on behalf of the Party Committee, the People's Council, the People's Committee and the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City, Deputy Secretary of the municipal Party Committee cum Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Council Nguyen Thi Le visited outstanding veteran doctors on the occasion of the 69th anniversary of Vietnamese Doctor's Day (February 27, 1955 - 2024).

Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Council Nguyen Thi Le (third from right) visits outstanding veteran doctors on the occasion of the 69th anniversary of Vietnamese Doctor's Day (February 27, 1955 - 2024). (Photo: Cao Thang)

Chairwoman Le visited and congratulated Associate Professor, People's Doctor Nguyen Thi Ngoc Dung, President of the Ho Chi Minh City Medical Association; Assoc. Prof. Dr., People's Doctor Tran Phan Cung Thuy, former Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Ear-Nose-Throat Hospital and former President of the Vietnam Ear–Nose–Throat Association.

Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Council Nguyen Thi Le expressed her pleasure at the great contributions of the Ho Chi Minh City Medical Association as well as to Ho Chi Minh City Ear-Nose-Throat Hospital to the city’s health sector.

On this occasion, Ms. Le wished the outstanding doctors and medical staff of Ho Chi Minh City Medical Association and the Ho Chi Minh City Ear-Nose-Throat Hospital good health to continue to have contributions and scientific works for the development of the city’s healthcare.

On the same day, a delegation of the Party Committee, the People's Council, the People's Committee and the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City led by Head of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee's Mass Mobilization Committee Nguyen Manh Cuong paid visits to veteran doctors on the occasion of the 69th anniversary of Vietnamese Doctor's Day.

Head of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee's Mass Mobilization Committee Nguyen Manh Cuong (second from right) visits veteran doctors on the occasion of the 69th anniversary of Vietnamese Doctor's Day. (Photo: Thu Huong)

Head of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee's Mass Mobilization Committee Nguyen Manh Cuong and delegates visit doctors on the 69th anniversary of Vietnamese Doctor's Day. (Photo: Thu Huong)



The delegates visited PhD, People's Doctor Pham Viet Thanh, former Director of Ho Chi Minh City Department of Health; Associate Professor, People's Doctor Tran Van Be, former Director of Blood Transfusion and Hematology Hospital.

Both the doctors received congratulations from the city's leaders on the health sector’s traditional day.

Head of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee's Mass Mobilization Committee Nguyen Manh Cuong expressed his appreciation and gratitude for the devotion and contributions of the doctors to the health sector as well as the development of Ho Chi Minh City.

By Chi Thach, Thanh Trung- Translated by Huyen Huong